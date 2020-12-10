NBA Star DeMar DeRozan’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Was First to Spot Intruder During Recent Break-in

"Everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California, I’ve been through worse," DeMar DeRozan said after an intruder recently broke into his home

The Los Angeles area home of San Antonio Spurs star Demar DeRozan was broken into last month, and his 7-year-old daughter was reportedly the first person to spot the intruder.

According to TMZ Sports, DeRozan's daughter came face-to-face with the male suspect when he entered the home on Nov. 19. Citing a police report, the outlet said the suspect motioned to the young girl to remain quiet after he entered the home through a sliding door.

But DeRozan's daughter ran and called for her parents, prompting the NBA player to search the house for the suspect who ran off. After an emergency call was placed, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials reportedly apprehended the suspect.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

DeRozan confirmed the incident while speaking with reporters ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

“Yeah, everything is good," DeRozan said. "I grew up in Compton, California."

"I’ve been through worse," he added.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old basketball player spoke with PEOPLE about growing up in Compton and why he returned to the city to fight for social justice initiatives during the summer.

"It was the most comfortable, most peaceful, most joyful time I could have experienced during this period in our country," he said. "That city is my family, and I will always rep Compton every step of the way and give the next generation inspiration to do something greater than me."

"That's what we all have to do now when it comes to social justice — hold on to this inspiration, this momentum — and keep it going," DeRozan continued. "The change we want to see isn't going to happen overnight, in a month or a year. We have to be committed to working far past that point to expose everything that has been used to keep us down if we really want to see a change."

DeRozan recently exercised a $27 million player option to remain with the Spurs next year. DeRozan has been with the team since 2018 after he spent the majority of his career playing for the Toronto Raptors.