NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season

PEOPLE caught up with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul and his wife Jada at Baby2Baby's Back2School distribution event in East Los Angeles on Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 05:14 PM
chris paul, jada paul
Chris and Jada Paul distribute toys and backpacks at Baby2Baby's Back2School event. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family.

"For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.

On Thursday, the couple participated in distributing backpacks, toys, diapers, and food to children at Christopher Dena Elementary School in East Los Angeles.

chris paul, jada paul
Chris and Jada Paul host Baby2Baby distribution event. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

"50,000 backpacks we provided today," says Jada, who shares two children, Chris Jr., 13, and daughter Camryn, 9, with the NBA all-star.

Throughout his career in the league (17 seasons!), giving back has been a priority for Chris. "It was so special to be able to do with my wife and to partner with Baby2Baby who's always doing so much for all of these families," says Chris.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris also notes, "With the inflation and the shortages of formula and things that's going on, Baby2Baby has been doing amazing work." In addition to distributing backpacks, Chris says the organization "made sure diapers and all different essentials" were available to students. "To actually see and touch the families is always special," he says.

chris paul, jada paul
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

One reaction in particular has stayed with the all-star point guard even after Thursday's event. "A father who seemed like he was a single dad who was there with his daughter and it was just them two, seeing a smile on her face and seeing how he's providing and doing what he has to do for his daughter was pretty special," says Chris, who has one non-negotiable when it comes to making time for family during a demanding NBA season.

"One thing Chris is really good about is making sure he's home for the kids' first day of school," Jada tells PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Skylar Diggins-Smith & Chris Paul ("How I Got Here")

She continues, "He literally plans his schedule around the kids' first day of school. So it's always great, even though they're in fifth and eighth grade now, it's still just as important to be there for the first day of school."

Also important to Chris, is showing his kids the classic movies he loved at their age. "I'm always trying to make sure the kids see the movies that we watched growing up as kids. It's hard to ever gauge if they are the right age so you just sort of go for it."

Recent movie nights at the Paul house have included Coming to America and Mean Girls.

Chris, who has been binge-watching Stranger Things during the offseason, says he watched Lindsay Lohan's 2004 comedy more than once. "I feel like we watched it 3 days in a row," he says with a laugh. "Listen, that movie is funny. It's funny!"

"He's a big kid himself," says Jada of her husband. "For example, during quarantine, he got up one morning and set up an obstacle corse for the kids to do. So you had to run around the house, we had a jump rope. It was cool because he comes up with these crazy ideas and it's the way to keep the kids engaged, to keep the family close."

Related Articles
Chris Paul exclusive interview with dad
NBA Star Chris Paul Talks the 'Emotional' Bond He Shares with His Father: He's 'Never Wavered'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Mark Jackson attends "NYC Point Gods" premiere at Midnight Theatre on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About the 'Grit, the Grind, the Edge'
Lebron James and sons Bronny and Bryce at basektball practice
LeBron James Takes Sons Bronny and Bryce Through a Workout at Lakers Gym: 'JamesGang'
NNEKA OGWUMIKE, STEPHEN CURRY, SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
Stephen Curry, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike Support Brittney Griner at 2022 ESPY Awards
Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Bonded with NBA Star LeBron James Over Their Work 'Helping Kids'
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith 'Had Nothing to Do' with Him Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Charles Barkley, Brittney Griner
Charles Barkley Calls Brittney Griner's Situation 'Unfortunate': 'We Hope She Comes Home Soon'
DALLAS, TX - MAY 8: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mavericks Fan Removed After Getting Physical with Chris Paul's Wife, Mother During Game 4
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKD2R0vWnT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= cp3 Verified 13 2d
Chris Paul Throws 13-Year-Old Son Chris Jr. a Sneaker-Themed Birthday Party
Chris Paul
Chris Paul on Championing Women's Basketball, Gender Equality: Women Can 'Do Any and Everything'
Skylar Diggins-Smith & Chris Paul “How I Got Here”
WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith on Feeling 'Guilty' Returning to Sport 9 Weeks After Welcoming Son
LeBron James, Brittney Griner
LeBron James Clarifies Recent Brittney Griner Comments: 'I Was Simply Saying How She's Probably Feeling'
WNBA all-stars wore Brittney Griner's jersey during the game
WNBA Stars Turn Focus to Brittney Griner During League's All-Star Weekend: 'It's Hard for All of Us'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Chet Holmgren poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Chet Holmgren Says He Feels a 'Sense of Helplessness' Amidst 'Terrible' Brittney Griner Case
sue bird
Sue Bird Lands NBA 2K23 Cover During Her Final Season: 'Special for Little Girls to See'
PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 4: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks on May 4, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Paul Says He is 'Not Retiring' After Season-Ending Blowout Loss