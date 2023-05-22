NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Announces His Retirement: 'My Story Has Always Been More Than Basketball'

NBA star Carmelo Anthony has officially announced his retirement from basketball.

Anthony, 38, shared the video announcement on Instagram Monday morning. In the video, the 10-time NBA All-Star said, "I remember the days when I had nothing. Just a ball on the court and a dream for something more."

He continued, "But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong — my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way."

Most recently a Los Angeles Laker, Anthony added, "I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony. But now the time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name to the game that gave me purpose and pride."

Anthony ended the "bittersweet" announcement by telling fans he's excited to see what the future holds for him and now he's proud to be passing "the torch" to his son, Kiyan Anthony.

"My story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son, it's in you. I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back."

Finishing the video, Anthony told his son, "My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do."

Kiyan, 16, is only a sophomore but already averages 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the Nike EYBL 16U circuit, and holds offers from 10 basketball programs, according to a post on his Instagram.

Many of Anthony's former teammates and friends in the NBA reacted to his retirement on social media. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who won an Olympic gold medal with Anthony in 2016, commented, "Just dropped a couple thug tears G! This real! Hell of a career my brotha," on the post.

LeBron James, who was drafted into the league with Anthony in 2003, shared a tribute to his former teammate and close friend in his Instagram story. "You're such a legend and beyond my brother!! And congratulations on a helluva ride," James, 38, wrote.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul wrote, "Stay Me7o," in the comments, a popular reference to Anthony's confidence on the court.

Other comments came from former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, L.A. Clippers forward Marcus Morris and the McDonald's All-American Games account. In 2002, Anthony won the dunk contest in the coveted high school tournament.

Carmelo had entered the 2003 NBA Draft after spending a year at Syracuse University, and began a career that has included 10 All-Star nods, three Olympic gold medals, and six All-NBA team selections.

The All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.