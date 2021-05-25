LeBron James attended a promotional event with Drake and Michael B. Jordan days before playing in a game with the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Explains Decision Not to Suspend LeBron James Over COVID Violation: 'No Quarantine Was Necessary'

The NBA decided against suspending LeBron James despite breaking the league's health and safety protocols regarding players and COVID-19.

James, 36, played during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Days before, on May 17, he had attending a May 17-promotional event for Lobos 1797 Tequila with Drake and Michael B. Jordan (The NBA star is an investor for the tequila brand).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the event, an NBA spokesperson told ESPN James actions were a "violation of the agreed upon protocols."

The NBA countered that statement on Monday.

"To clarify any remaining misconception, LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result," NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass said in a statement released on Monday.

Lebron James Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The statement continued, "Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary. Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league's Health and Safety Protocols, which were addressed with the player's team in a similar fashion."

"Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots," Bass said.

It is unclear if James is vaccinated. A rep for James did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After Sunday's game, James was asked by a reporter if he was vaccinated and how a potential quarantine would affect his teammates in the NBA playoffs.

"Anything I do off the floor is predicated to my family, for the majority -- for 99.9 percent of that," James said, per ESPN. "So it's about the health and safety of my family, and that's what it came down to."

The Lakers player added, "Me being available to my teammates on the floor is me taking care of my body. Me doing everything I can do to make sure I'm available both mentally, physically and spiritually, as well. But anything of that nature, that's all family talk."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As of March, the NBA health and safety protocols changed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fully vaccinated players do not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, they are able to do loose social activities, and they don't have to wear masks at the practice facility, ESPN reported.

Teams with 85 percent of players and fully vaccinated staff can adhere to the same rules.