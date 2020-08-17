The NBA playoffs — which normally end in June — will begin on Monday with four games featuring teams from both the Western and Eastern Conference

NBA Playoffs 2020: What to Know as the First Round Starts Monday

In what may have seemed like an impossibility only a few months ago, the NBA is closer than ever to crowning a champion.

The NBA playoffs start Monday from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where dozens of players have lived for weeks inside a "bubble" during the coronavirus pandemic. The first round of the tournament features 16 teams from the Western and Eastern conferences participating in a best-of-seven series that will see the winners move on to the second round slated to start in late August or early September.

The winners of the seminals will then move on to the conference finals, followed by the finals, set to begin on Sept. 30.

Here are the matchups for the first round of the playoffs:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 New Jersey Nets

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder

Four teams from each conference will see action on Monday, starting with the Jazz playing the Nuggets at 1:30 p.m. EST. This will be followed by three other games, all on ESPN:

Brooklyn vs. Toronto, 4 p.m. EST

Philadelphia vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. EST

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. EST

The Clippers — led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — are considered one of the favorites to win the NBA title, which would be their first in franchise history. But the Los Angeles Lakers, who finished the regular season at the top of the Western Conference, are also in the running to win it all.

The two teams are expected to meet in the Western Conference finals, which would be the first time they've played in the postseason since the Clippers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 1984.

But with a long way to go until then, Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis already have their work cut out for them when they take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST on TNT.

While Lillard has played impressively all season long, his performance since the NBA restart led him to be named NBA Bubble MVP this weekend.

Tuesday will see the start of three other first-round matchups, including the favorites of the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, taking on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Then, the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers will begin their series at 10 a.m. EST, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Houston Rockets at 12:30 p.m. EST. All of Tuesday's games will be broadcast on TNT.