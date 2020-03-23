NBA Player Rudy Golbert Says He's Lost His Sense of Smell After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Utah Jazz center Rudy Golbert — who, earlier this month, became the first NBA player to be diagnosed with coronavirus — says he isn’t able to smell anything while recuperating.

In an update posted to social media on Sunday, Golbert says he has been experiencing a loss of taste and smell over the last four days while remaining in isolation following his March 12 coronavirus diagnosis, which led to the NBA suspending its 2019-2020 season to combat the spread of the virus.

“Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days,” the 27-year-old wrote in a tweet. “Anyone experiencing the same thing?”

While not common, a loss of smell and taste are symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19. According to the New York Times, British doctors recently asked people who have lost their sense of smell and taste to self-isolate for a seven days, even if they show no other symptoms of the virus. The loss of these senses could be a major sign that someone is a hidden carrier.

“We really want to raise awareness that this is a sign of infection and that anyone who develops loss of sense of smell should self-isolate,” Prof. Claire Hopkins of the British Rhinological Society told the newspaper. “It could contribute to slowing transmission and save lives.”

Golbert came under fire when a video surfaced online of him seemingly making light of the epidemic by touching reporters’ microphones and recorders in an exaggerated manner a few days before his diagnosis.

“I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” Golbert said in an apology for his behavior. “I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Eight other NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus following Golbert’s diagnosis, including his teammate, Donavan Mitchell; Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons; Kevin Durant and three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates; Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart; and two members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant, 31, told reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic after the news broke of his diagnosis on March 17. “We’re going to get through this.”

