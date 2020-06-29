NBA Player Rudy Gobert Says He Has Trouble Smelling 3 Months After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Three months after his positive coronavirus diagnosis, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert is still experiencing symptoms of the disease.

In an interview with the French newspaper L'Equipe, Gobert, a native of France, opened up about his recovery from coronavirus and said his sense of smell has not completely returned.

"The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent," Gobert told the newspaper this week, according to ESPN. "I can smell smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year [to return to normal]."

Gobert also admitted he still feels "strange things" but can't definitively say if they are caused by the virus or his break from basketball activities. However, he feels like he's in "good shape" overall, he told the outlet.

After his diagnosis, the 28-year-old gave occasional updates about his recovery to social media and spoke about his loss of smell and taste shortly after he tested positive.

"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days," he wrote in a tweet on March 22. "Anyone experiencing the same thing?"

The NBA star previously came under fire in March after a video of him seemingly making light of the pandemic by touching reporters’ microphones and recorders in an exaggerated manner a few days before his diagnosis went viral.

When the Jazz center tested positive for coronavirus in mid-March, the NBA went into lockdown, canceling games and postponing the rest of its season.

"I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously," Gobert said in an apology for his behavior. "I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

More than three months after the coronavirus outbreak led to the postponement of the season, the NBA is seemingly moving forward with a plan to restart the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at the end of July and into August.

The restart comes as coronavirus continues to spread around the country at an alarming rate — as of Monday afternoon, the U.S. has seen more than 2.5 million cases and 125,814 deaths attributed to the disease, according to The New York Times.