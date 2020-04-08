NBA Player Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Still in ICU After Showing Coronavirus-Like Symptoms

Image zoom AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, is still in intensive care after she displayed coronavirus-like symptoms, according to the NBA star’s former college head coach, University of Kentucky’s John Calipari.

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday, Calipari gave a brief update on how the family is doing since Cruz was placed in a medically induced coma after showing coronavirus-like symptoms in mid-March.

“Ms. Jackie, Karl Towns’ mother, is still in that hospital,” Calipari said. “She’s fighting, she’s there, we get updates, every single day we get an update from Karl Sr. about how she’s doing from the nurses at the ICU.”

“Keep praying for her,” he continued. “Send her unbelievably positive thoughts. I just can’t wait until she gets out of that hospital. But it’s been a tough road.”

Towns’ father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., also showed symptoms similar to coronavirus but recovered and was released from the hospital, according to CBS Sports.

Calipari said Cruz and Towns Sr. had not received the results of their coronavirus test yet.

On March 25, Towns used Instagram to share a message about his mother’s health battle.

“I think it’s important that everyone understands the severity of what’s happening in the world right now with this coronavirus,” said Towns in the five-minute video message.

The Timberwolves player said his mother’s condition “kept getting worse.” One day, it appeared that Cruz “turned a corner,” Towns said, but she quickly went “sideways” and was put on a ventilator. Towns got emotional in the clip, recalling the conversation he had with his mother before her coma.

“She was telling me things I didn’t want to hear. I dismissed some things she was saying because it wasn’t something I wanted to hear,” he said. “… It’s very difficult for me and my family, to say the least. She’s the head of our household, she’s the boss.”

He added: “My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she’ll beat this. And we’re gonna rejoice when she does.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the United States as seen a total of 397,754 cases and 12,956 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.

