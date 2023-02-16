NBA Player Bryn Forbes Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman Repeatedly After Argument

Forbes signed with the Timberwolves in July but was waived last week to clear a roster spot for a trade

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 02:39 PM
Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves arrives to the arena before the game against the Orlando Magic on February 3, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

Basketball player Bryn Forbes, who is currently a free agent in the NBA, was arrested in Texas this week after an altercation with a woman, San Antonio police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Forbes, who was recently released by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was taken into custody on Wednesday after an argument with a female companion.

According to the San Antonio Police, 29-year-old Forbes became upset at the woman while they were out.

The disagreement allegedly turned violent after the pair arrived home, and Forbes is accused of striking the woman multiple times. Emergency medical services were called to the scene to assist the woman, and she was taken to receive medical attention.

"[The woman] was allegedly struck several times by [Forbes], causing injury and pain," police said.

Bryn Forbes #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 15, 2021 in New York City.
Steven Ryan/Getty

"EMS/SAFD responded and provided medical attention to the [woman]," they added. "[Forbes] at this time was arrested and is expected to be booked into jail. The follow-up unit and CSI were notified."

Police said the case remains under investigation. A contact for Forbes could not be found.

Forbes has played in the NBA for seven seasons after going undrafted in 2016, per NBA.com. He played for Cleveland State and Michigan State before signing with the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent.

During his four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Forbes — a father of two — earned a free-agent contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. However, he later returned to the Spurs before being traded to the Denver Nuggets halfway through the season.

RELATED VIDEO: Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested on Battery Charge After Allegedly Punching Daughter

Forbes signed with the Timberwolves in July but was waived last week to clear a roster spot after the team acquired Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Articles
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
J.J. Watt Celebrates 'Beautiful' Wife Kealia on Their Third Wedding Anniversary
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and teammates celebrate during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Chug Beers and Take Shots at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade
Dwayne Johnson attends the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" ; Jerry Jarrett
Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Wrestling Legend Jerry Jarrett After His Death: 'What a Life'
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Shed 'Tears of Joy' When Talking About Mom on Post-Super Bowl Podcast
drew brees
Super Bowl Quarterbacks at Disney Through the Years
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Says 'Nothing Will Stop Me' After FIA Bans 'Political' Statements at Race Events
Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp
Reeva Steenkamp's Parents Met with Oscar Pistorius in Prison Hoping for Confession
Stanley Wilson
Stanley Wilson Jr., Former NFL Player, Dead at 40 After Collapsing Inside Mental Hospital
Keith Appling
Former NBA Star Keith Appling Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder 
Michael Jordan makes largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish History
Michael Jordan Celebrates 60th Birthday with Record-Setting $10M Donation to Make-A-Wish
Vin Diesel, Post Malone
Vin Diesel and Post Malone Among Entertainers Headlining 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
Arne Espeel
Arne Espeel, 25-Year-Old Belgian Soccer Player, Dies After Saving Penalty: 'This Is a Disaster'
Patrick Mahomes, Rihanna
Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Banned Team from Watching Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Told Each Other 'I Love You' in Post-Super Bowl Embrace After Chiefs Win
Basketball
New Mexico State Cancels Basketball Season After Sexual Assault Allegations Against 3 Players