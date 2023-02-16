NBA Player Bryn Forbes Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman Repeatedly After Argument

Basketball player Bryn Forbes, who is currently a free agent in the NBA, was arrested in Texas this week after an altercation with a woman, San Antonio police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Forbes, who was recently released by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was taken into custody on Wednesday after an argument with a female companion.

According to the San Antonio Police, 29-year-old Forbes became upset at the woman while they were out.

The disagreement allegedly turned violent after the pair arrived home, and Forbes is accused of striking the woman multiple times. Emergency medical services were called to the scene to assist the woman, and she was taken to receive medical attention.

"[The woman] was allegedly struck several times by [Forbes], causing injury and pain," police said.

"EMS/SAFD responded and provided medical attention to the [woman]," they added. "[Forbes] at this time was arrested and is expected to be booked into jail. The follow-up unit and CSI were notified."

Police said the case remains under investigation. A contact for Forbes could not be found.

Forbes has played in the NBA for seven seasons after going undrafted in 2016, per NBA.com. He played for Cleveland State and Michigan State before signing with the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent.

During his four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Forbes — a father of two — earned a free-agent contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. However, he later returned to the Spurs before being traded to the Denver Nuggets halfway through the season.

Forbes signed with the Timberwolves in July but was waived last week to clear a roster spot after the team acquired Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers.