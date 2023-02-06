NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers

An investigation was conducted following reports from The Athletic that Morant's acquaintances made members of the Pacers organization feel they "were in grave danger"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 04:39 PM
Ja Morant
Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty

The Indiana Pacers now consider the investigation into a disturbing incident between Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's entourage and two unidentified members of the team to be "over," the organization said on Monday.

According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Bob Kravitz on Feb. 5, "Acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team's bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them."

The involved members of Indiana's organization told the outlet, "We felt we were in grave danger." Additionally, a member of the Pacers' security team who was present during the alleged incident said, "That's one hundred percent a gun," at the time, per The Athletic's report.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the NBA's Vice President of Basketball Communications Michael Preston said, "Following the game last night, Coach [Rick] Carlisle noted the NBA has investigated the reported incident and considers the matter over."

Preston said the team "will have no additional comment" on the matter regarding Morant, 23.

During Sunday's postgame press conference, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, "I wasn't there when the incident happened. I was in the locker room. Someone called and I was on the way, but I missed the thing. the NBA investigated it and from there, I think the thing's over."

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies high fives his father, Tee Morant after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a statement shared with PEOPLE from NBA spokesman Mike Bass, the league's investigation into the incident involved interviews with "numerous eyewitnesses" and "video surveillance" footage. "While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon."

Bass continued: "Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena. If additional information becomes available related to the postgame situation, the league office will conduct a further review."

Pacers center Myles Turner was asked about the incident after Sunday's 122-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Turner, 26, said he and teammate Tyrese Haliburton "weren't present when things went down," between Morant's group and Pacers team members.

"We kind of just heard stories so I cant really speak to things I didn't see with my own two eyes," said Turner. "I think things get blown out of proportion in reports and stuff like that just because for clickbait," he added.

Morant will return to the NBA's All-Star Game this month alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and other basketball stars in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Related Articles
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami.
Meyers Leonard, NBA Player Suspended 2 Years Ago for Antisemitic Slur, to Work Out for Lakers: Report
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Brooklyn Nets Set to Hire Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka to Open Head Coach Position: Reports
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock (13554439h) Michigan flag is flown in the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich Michigan St Michigan Football, Ann Arbor, United States - 29 Oct 2022
Police Investigating What Michigan Coach Calls 'Assault' On His Player by Michigan State Players
Lebron James
LeBron James, Chris Paul 'Horrified' by Robert Sarver Report: 'Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'
Shaquille O'Neal
Every Time Shaquille O'Neal Was Amazing to His Fans
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kyrie Irving Makes NBA Return After 8-Game Suspension for Antisemitic Tweet: 'I'm Here to Listen'
Carlos Correa #1 and hitting coach Alex Cora #26 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Everything to Know About the Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors hi-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch: 'We're Here to Play Basketball'
LeBronJames, Jerry Jones
LeBron James 'Disappointed' with Reporters for Asking Him About Kyrie Irving but Not Jerry Jones
Ollie Taylor (22) of the New York Mets chases Indiana's Rick Mount (10) down court in an American Basketball Association (ABA) playoff game.
NBA Announces 'Life Changing' $24M Program to Support Former ABA Players: 'What They Deserve'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 