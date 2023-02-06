NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers now consider the investigation into a disturbing incident between Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's entourage and two unidentified members of the team to be "over," the organization said on Monday.

According to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Bob Kravitz on Feb. 5, "Acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Pacers traveling party near the team's bus in the loading area of FedExForum, and later someone in a slow-moving SUV — which Morant was riding in — trained a red laser on them."

The involved members of Indiana's organization told the outlet, "We felt we were in grave danger." Additionally, a member of the Pacers' security team who was present during the alleged incident said, "That's one hundred percent a gun," at the time, per The Athletic's report.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the NBA's Vice President of Basketball Communications Michael Preston said, "Following the game last night, Coach [Rick] Carlisle noted the NBA has investigated the reported incident and considers the matter over."

Preston said the team "will have no additional comment" on the matter regarding Morant, 23.

During Sunday's postgame press conference, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, "I wasn't there when the incident happened. I was in the locker room. Someone called and I was on the way, but I missed the thing. the NBA investigated it and from there, I think the thing's over."

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a statement shared with PEOPLE from NBA spokesman Mike Bass, the league's investigation into the incident involved interviews with "numerous eyewitnesses" and "video surveillance" footage. "While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon."

Bass continued: "Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena. If additional information becomes available related to the postgame situation, the league office will conduct a further review."

Pacers center Myles Turner was asked about the incident after Sunday's 122-103 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Turner, 26, said he and teammate Tyrese Haliburton "weren't present when things went down," between Morant's group and Pacers team members.

"We kind of just heard stories so I cant really speak to things I didn't see with my own two eyes," said Turner. "I think things get blown out of proportion in reports and stuff like that just because for clickbait," he added.

Morant will return to the NBA's All-Star Game this month alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and other basketball stars in Salt Lake City, Utah.