NBA Hall-of-Famer Pau Gasol Named Recipient of 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

Vanessa Bryant and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will present Pau Gasol with the award during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday evening

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023 02:00 PM
Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol
Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

NBA legend Pau Gasol will be awarded the league's 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award, the WNBA announced on Sunday afternoon.

Gasol, 42, is set to be honored with the award for his "significant contributions to the advancement of girls' and women's basketball," the WNBA said in a release.

Vanessa Bryant and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will present the two-time NBA champion with the award during the NBA All-Star Game in Utah on Sunday evening.

"I'm so pleased that Pau has been chosen to receive this award. Pau has done so much to promote women and girls in sports and cares deeply about spreading a message of equality, which was so important to Kobe and Gianna," said Bryant, 40, the Chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.

"We are grateful to the WNBA and Pau for continuing to honor Kobe and Gianna in this way," she added.

Pau Gasol
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In a statement, Gasol said receiving the award is "an honor" that makes the six-time NBA All-Star "especially happy because it represents two people who are and will always be in my heart."

He added, "Kobe's work, especially during his later years, to support women's sports is an excellent example of where we must direct our efforts to ensure full equality in sports."

Along with his brother Marc, the NBA legend created the Gasol Foundation, which aims to reduce child obesity rates by promoting physical activity, healthy eating, sleep quality and emotional well-being.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WNBA Commissioner Engelbert applauded Gasol for his "work in the community" and his "support as a WNBA investor" in a statement from the league. "Pau has shown to be a longtime advocate in his career for the league and women's sports advocate, helping to carry on the legacy of Kobe and Gigi," she said.

"Pau serves as a leader for women's basketball at the national team level and has been a vocal advocate for the prioritization of women in professional and coaching pipelines. Pau is a role model for other male athletes and the league is proud to name him as the 2023 recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award," added Engelbert.

Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

On behalf of Gasol, the WNBA will make a donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Gasol is the second recipient of the award after Chris Paul was named the inaugural recipient in 2022.

The Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy award "aims to honor advocates and influencers who use their time, talent, and platform to raise awareness for the WNBA, and women's and girls' basketball in various ways, like Kobe was so committed to doing," the WNBA said in a statement. "The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award highlights Kobe's legacy as a coach and mentor and Gigi's inspirational, relentless commitment to playing at the highest levels of the game."

Related Articles
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
WNBA Announces Chris Paul as Inaugural Winner of Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on and smiles during the game against the Utah Jazz on January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
NBA's Chris Paul Celebrates College Graduation by Gifting His Fellow Graduates $2,500 Each
Chris Paul family
Chris Paul's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
DALLAS, TX - MAY 8: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mavericks Fan Removed After Getting Physical with Chris Paul's Wife, Mother During Game 4
Chris Paul
Chris Paul on Championing Women's Basketball, Gender Equality: Women Can 'Do Any and Everything'
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe a Happy Valentine's Day with Sweet Photo and Video: 'Forever'
Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli
Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester Honored During WNBA Draft
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna After Her WNBA Honor
Kat Conlon, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Chooses First Executive Director
Vanessa Bryant's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Names First Executive Director
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka Steals the Show in Adorable TikTok
Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu on Kobe Bryant, Her Liberty Jersey Already Selling Out and Postponed WNBA Debut
Pau Gasol Documentary Episode 2
Pau Gasol on Being a Proud Girl Dad, Supporting Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters
Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe Bryant on 3rd Anniversary of Crash That Also Killed His Daughter, Gianna, and 7 Others
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Nike and Vanessa Bryant Announce They Are Once Again Partnering Up to Produce Kobe Sneakers
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Late Husband Kobe on Their 21st Anniversary: 'I Love You Forever, Baby'