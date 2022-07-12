NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million to HBCU Spelman College
NBA legend and beloved analyst Charles Barkley has announced he will donate $1 million to Atlanta's Spelman College.
According to AL.com, the generous donation will be Barkley's sixth contribution to a historically Black college or university (HBCU).
Barkley, 59, has a personal connection to the women's college — his longtime friend and business partner John Hudson has a daughter, Jordyn, at Spelman — and the Hall of Famer said he's seen the positive impact the school has had on Jordyn, an incoming sophomore who will serve as class president.
"John has been a great mentor, a great friend, and a great business partner," Barkley told AL.com. "I was ready to do another HBCU and with his daughter doing great things at Spelman, so I told him, 'Why not there?'"
Hudson told AL.com that the NBA on TNT analyst is passionate about giving back. "People are aware of Charles from TNT and his NBA stardom, but I don't think people are aware of how focused he is on philanthropy and entrepreneurism," said Hudson.
Barkley's friend told the outlet, "[Charles] knows how committed Jordyn is to Spelman and has seen how it has transformed her worldview."
Hudson added, "What can you say about someone who is so giving and charitable with their resources with all they've accomplished?"
Barkley has previously donated to Alabama A&M Huntsville, Morehouse College, and Miles College in Birmingham, among others, AL.com reported.
"He has a special place in his heart for Black women; I've seen him invest in Black female-owned companies," Hudson continued. "This is just another indication of Charles investing in something that is close to his heart."