Former NBA Player Eric Bledsoe Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Bledsoe was arrested at 12:01 a.m. and was in custody until 3:42 a.m., PEOPLE has learned

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on October 27, 2022 03:39 PM
Eric Bledsoe #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait on February 11, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Photo: Sam Forecich/NBAE via Getty

Former NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested last night on domestic violence charges, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Lost Hills Sheriff's Department tells PEOPLE that Bledsoe, 32, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. at a residence. He was released at approximately 3:42 a.m.

The police department did not confirm the alleged victim's identity.

After the arrest, his girlfriend, Briona Mae, apparently posted on Instagram about being a victim of domestic violence. In the since-deleted post, Mae, 29, shared a photo of her face with red markings, and wrote, "NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN!!"

"I'm far from a saint but this isn't ok. Domestic violence is real!" she said. "This wasn't the first time but I sat here and stayed so it's my fault!"

Eric Bledsoe #5 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 27, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty

Mae's now-deleted post included a disturbing video of Bledsoe telling her he would "slap" her "again" inside of their home.

"Eric Bledsoe is really a monster," Mae said at the end of the post.

Mae and Bledsoe welcomed twins together this fall.

Bledsoe, who most recently played for the Portland Trail Blazers, made headlines just hours before his arrest when he signed a new contract outside of the NBA, with the Shanghai Sharks.

Drafted in 2010 as a first-round pick, Bledsoe averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Portland Trail Blazers and Shanghai Sharks for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

