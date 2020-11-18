This year's NBA Draft is the first to not be held in June since 1975

Everything to Know About the 2020 NBA Draft: How to Watch and Which Players to Look Out for

The 2020 NBA Draft is finally here!

After a postponed 2019 to 2020 season that survived the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's draft is taking place just in time for next season's training camps, which start on Dec. 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, the league will hold its first-ever virtual draft at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. This is the first time since 1975 that the draft hasn't taken place in June, and the previous seven NBA drafts have all been hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Adam Silver will return for his 14th consecutive year announcing the draft selections, though this time he will be doing it without any players or fans in attendance.

This is everything you need to know going into basketball's change-making night:

Which teams have an advantage?

Up first this year are the Minnesota Timberwolves with the initial overall pick — their second time to have the opportunity in NBA history. Back in 2015, they used their first overall pick to draft two-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Next in line are the Golden State Warriors, who haven't had the second pick since 1966.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are in for a good night with three first-round picks this year. They also had three first-round picks during the 2019 NBA Draft.

Fans will also be paying close attention to the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the highest amount of picks this year with a total of five. They have one first-round opportunity and four in the second round.

Who are the draftees to keep an eye on?

Much of the buzz surrounding the Timberwolves' No. 1 draft pick seems to be about 19-year-old LeMelo Ball, who currently plays for the Australian Professional Basketball team The Hawks.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the draft, Ball — whose brother plays for the New Orleans Pelicans — said he's been ready to be a No. 1 NBA Draft pick since birth.

Image zoom LaMelo Ball | Credit: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty

"I feel like I'm born for this," the athlete said, according to ESPN. "I feel like I'm just the right man for it. Like I said, I feel like I'm born for this whole thing going on, so that's pretty much my answer right there."

Another player with the qualifications to make the first round is James Wiseman, 19, a center for the University of Memphis. Many NBA experts are predicting he will be a top-three pick, potentially finding his NBA home with the Warriors or Charlotte Hornets.

The third potential top-three pick is University of Georgia's shooting guard, Anthony Edwards, 19. He was the country's lead freshman scorer at 19.1 points per game in the 2019 to 2020 season.

How can you watch?