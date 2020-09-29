NBA Donates Thousands of Items Left Behind in Orlando Bubble

With the 2020 Finals drawing near, the NBA has taken stock of items left behind in the bubble and donated them to the local community.

Since the basketball season restarted back in July, teams have been playing and living in the NBA bubble — the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Months later, the league is donating the thousands of food items, clothing, shoes, sports gear, and more that has collected in the bubble. Most of the items were brought in by teams to help with on-court time, as well as downtime.

Image zoom Disney

The NBA worked with the Orlando Magic and Disney to identify local organizations and groups that could use the new and gently-used items.

Ahead of Wednesday’s finals, they have donated the surplus items to seven different community organizations: Foundation for Foster Children, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando & Osceola County, Harbor House of Central Florida, IMPOWER, School District of Osceola County, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Seminole County Public Schools.

The chosen organizations serve at-risk, underserved, and low-income youth and families, in the Orlando area.