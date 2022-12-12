Paul Silas, NBA Champion and LeBron James' First Coach, Dead at 79: 'He Will Be Missed'

Silas suffered cardiac arrest and died in his home on Saturday evening

Published on December 12, 2022 05:36 PM
Paul Silas
Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty

The basketball world is mourning the loss of former NBA coach and champion Paul Silas.

Silas died Saturday night at his home in Denver, North Carolina, his daughter Paula Silas-Guy told The New York Times.

Silas-Guy said her father's cause of death was cardiac arrest. He was 79 years old.

Silas enjoyed a long and successful career in the league, having played 16 seasons before taking on a coaching position.

Paul Silas
G Fiume/Getty

Drafted in 1964, Silas was picked 10th overall in the second round. Most notably, Silas won two NBA championships with Boston Celtics, and collected a third on the Seattle SuperSonics.

Silas coached several teams in the NBA after retiring as a player, beginning with the then-San Diego Clippers in 1980.

Silas, who was LeBron James' first-ever head coach in the NBA, was honored by the Los Angeles Lakers star following his passing. James, 37, said, "Probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever been around. The start of my journey in this league started with him."

Paul Silas
NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty

His son, Stephen Silas, is the current head coach of the Houston Rockets. Stephen, 49, was absent from the Rockets' win on Sunday. In his place, John Lucas dedicated the team's win to the Silas family. "That's for Coach. That one's for him.''

According to The Associated Press, NBA legend Michael Jordan remembered Silas fondly after his passing. Jordan is an owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, where Silas served as head coach for a number of seasons.

"He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity," Jordan said.

"On or off the court, Paul's enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed."

