Latest NBA Bubble Coronavirus Tests Reveal Zero Positive Cases
346 NBA players were tested for the coronavirus this week at Orlando’s Walt Disney World resort
Of the 346 players tested for the coronavirus in the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World resort, zero have returned positive tests since July 13, the basketball league announced Monday.
The update comes one week after the NBA revealed that two out of 322 players had tested positive for the virus during the first batch of tests in the bubble, where 22 teams are currently preparing to restart the season on July 30.
"In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association," the NBA said.
While inside the Disney World campus in Orlando, players are not allowed to visit each other's hotel rooms but can socialize under restrictions. According to The Ringer, after teams arrived earlier this month, players were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they tested negative for coronavirus twice.
Last week, Sham Charania of The Athletic reported that there have been "multiple" calls to a hotline the NBA set up to anonymously report social-distancing violations at the NBA bubble.
"Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus," Charania said on July 14 of the calls, made to what has become known as the "snitch hotline."
Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard recently shared that he's also been called out by the “snitch hotline.” The 34-year-old center told Heavy reporter Brandon Robinson that he was given a warning after someone reported him to the hotline.
"Somebody told on me," Howard said, according to a tweet by Robinson on Wednesday.
