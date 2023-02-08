NBA Announces Celebrity All-Star Game Roster Featuring 21 Savage, Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe and More

Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith will act as team captains for the game in Salt Lake City, Utah

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 04:31 PM
21 Savage and Simu Liu to Compete in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game
21 Savage; Simu Liu. Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

This year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Salt Lake City will boast some serious star power from across sports and entertainment.

The teams will be divided into Team Dwyane, headed by former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and Team Ryan, lead by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Wade, 41, is also a minority owner in the Jazz, who will host this year's All-Star Weekend.

Two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, will serve as head coach of Team Dwyane and will be accompanied by three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonnas well as his brothersThanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will coach Team Ryan with a surprise guest that the NBA has yet to announce.

Actor Simu Liu, rapper 21 Savage and singer Janelle Monáe will play for Team Dwyane, alongside comedian Hasan Minhaj and musician Nicky Jam. Team Dwyane will also have the athletic talents of tennis star Frances Tiafoe, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf and WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale.

For Team Ryan, rapper Cordae and musician Kane Brown will compete for the win with athletes like Phoenix Mercury star Diamond DeShielfs, WWE superstar The Miz and MLB star Albert Pujols. Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez will also play for Team Ryan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New this year, each team captain will have the ability to activate "Ruffles Crunch Time", which starts a two-minute period where point values are doubled. Additionally, the Celebrity Game's "Unlock a Legend" feature will return in 2023, giving a team the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game.

The stars will take the court for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Related Articles
Simu Liu
Simu Liu is All Abs in Toronto, Plus Brad Pitt in N.Y.C., Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and More
BURLEIGH HEADS, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)
Russell Crowe Is All Smiles in Australia, Plus Anderson .Paak, Guillermo del Toro and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Supports His Football Team in Wales, Plus Ted Danson, Drake, Florence Welch and More
Elle King
Elle King Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Hailey Bieber, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne and More
Shania Twain Kim Petras
Shania Twain and Kim Petras Sport Matching Hairstyles in L.A., Plus Sheryl Crow, Paul Rudd and More
Eighty for Brady
Tom Brady Poses with the Ladies from '80 for Brady', Plus Billy Porter, Jessica Chastain and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile Are a Dynamic Duo in L.A., Plus Lionel Richie, H.E.R. and More
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Hits the Green in Pebble Beach, Plus Jessica Chastain, Alison Brie and More
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Celebrates New Documentary with Sons, Plus Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Selma Blair and More
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Shines in New York City, Plus Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina, the Jonas Brothers and More
Carson Kressley dons a crown and a cape as he rides a horse while making his yearly appearance at the Rose Parade in California
Carson Kressley Parades on Horseback in Pasadena, Plus Claire Foy, Ethan Hawke and More
Justin Bieber is spotted after a snowboarding run in Aspen, Colorado
Justin Bieber Snowboards in Aspen, Plus Olivia Wilde, Jack Black, Michael B. Jordan and More
Tyrese
Tyrese Gibson Watches the Atlanta Hawks Game, Plus Halle Bailey, Justin Bieber, Selma Blair and More
Bia and The Kid Laroi to headline NBA All-Star Weekend Concert
The Kid LAROI and BIA to Perform at NBA All-Star Weekend Pre-Game Concert