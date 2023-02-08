NBA Announces Celebrity All-Star Game Roster Featuring 21 Savage, Simu Liu, Janelle Monáe and More

This year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Salt Lake City will boast some serious star power from across sports and entertainment.

The teams will be divided into Team Dwyane, headed by former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and Team Ryan, lead by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Wade, 41, is also a minority owner in the Jazz, who will host this year's All-Star Weekend.

Two-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, will serve as head coach of Team Dwyane and will be accompanied by three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonnas well as his brothersThanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will coach Team Ryan with a surprise guest that the NBA has yet to announce.

Actor Simu Liu, rapper 21 Savage and singer Janelle Monáe will play for Team Dwyane, alongside comedian Hasan Minhaj and musician Nicky Jam. Team Dwyane will also have the athletic talents of tennis star Frances Tiafoe, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf and WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale.

For Team Ryan, rapper Cordae and musician Kane Brown will compete for the win with athletes like Phoenix Mercury star Diamond DeShielfs, WWE superstar The Miz and MLB star Albert Pujols. Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez will also play for Team Ryan.

New this year, each team captain will have the ability to activate "Ruffles Crunch Time", which starts a two-minute period where point values are doubled. Additionally, the Celebrity Game's "Unlock a Legend" feature will return in 2023, giving a team the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their roster mid-game.

The stars will take the court for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.