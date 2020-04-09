NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Young to Compete in ESPN H-O-R-S-E Tournament This Weekend

Image zoom Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images; Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA and ESPN are ready to provide some middle school nostalgia amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, the NBA announced a televised H-O-R-S-E shooting competition with All-Stars Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, as well as retired WNBA star and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings — among several other players.

The competition begins on Sunday, April 12, at 7 p.m. EST, and will adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines as players will be filmed shooting on isolated home courts as they compete shot for shot in the iconic playground game.

Rules of the game are as follows: “A coin toss at the start of each game will determine who shoots first, with the more senior player calling heads or tails. Players must describe each shot attempt, specifying the type of score they intend to make before taking a shot, such as a bank shot or swish. Dunking is prohibited. The first player in each game to accumulate the letters ‘H-O-R-S-E’ after failing to match five shots is eliminated,” the NBA’s press release reads.

“Participants will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games in each group meeting in the semifinals. The winner from each group will move on to the championship round,” the NBA stated.

All first-round matchups will be held on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. EST on ESPN, with NBA commentator Mark Jones serving as the official host.

Paul, Young, Catchings, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr., three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, and NBA Finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce will all match shots against one another in their respective groups in a single-elimination format.

The semifinals and championship rounds will then take place on Thursday, April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. EST.

A few of the slated players shared some banter on Twitter about the upcoming competition, with Young calling out LaVine to make sure he saw the rule that there is “ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING.” LaVine responded to Young with a series of laughing emojis.

In addition to providing a much-needed escape, sports fans will be happy to know that State Farm is donating $200,000 to coronavirus relief efforts on behalf of the competition and its participants.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.