NBA All-Star Paul George Says He's 'Not Going to Sugarcoat Anything' on New Podcast

Paul George is reintroducing himself.

The eight-time NBA All-Star's new podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, will allow fans to get to know him off the court, he tells PEOPLE.

"Hopefully, fans can just see the authentic version of me. I'm not going to sugarcoat anything or shy away from my personality," says George, 32.

The Los Angeles Clippers star, who received praise from fans after he opened up about his mental health struggles, hopes his show will cover all the bases for his fans. "It's for fans to get an insight of who I am as a person, and hopefully give them some insight into basketball games," he says.

Off the court, George tells PEOPLE he's a "funny guy," adding, "I would say I'm an outgoing, interesting individual."

In the show's first episode, George shared anecdotes from his time playing against NBA legend Kobe Bryant. "I was in awe," George says in the episode. "Until he elbowed me," George says jokingly.

The father of three also looks forward to covering topics around sports and entertainment. "I'll share my thoughts on certain topics, and they can see a different part of me outside of basketball," says George, who tied the knot with his longtime love Daniela Rajic before the start of the NBA season.

The athlete's new podcast series joins Jason and Travis Kelce's show, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, under Wave Sports + Entertainment's umbrella.

The idea to launch his own show came from "being a fan of other people's podcasts," says George. Some of his favorites to listen to in the gym or on drives to the arena include The Pat Bev Show, I Am Athlete and The Knucklehead.

Wave Sports + Entertainment

George hosts the show with two of his best friends, Dallas Rutherford and Jackie Long, although the trio is definitely looking forward to hosting some of George's teammates on the show soon.

"That's the plan," George tells PEOPLE of inviting other NBA stars to the show. "We don't necessarily have our guests picked out at the moment, but the plan is to have couple of teammates to come on the cast," says George.

The Clippers guard is paying attention to the requests for "certain individuals" from fans, he says. "Hopefully we can make those happen," George tells PEOPLE.

One name fans are hoping to see join George on the show is his longtime close friend and current teammate, Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, 34, played alongside George in Oklahoma City, where the duo was widely regarded as one of the best pairs in the league. During that season, George came in third in MVP voting behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden.

Both George and Westbrook grew up in Southern California, making the opportunity to compete for the Clippers' first-ever championship together this postseason all the more exciting for the friends. "It's great to have him here, another person I'm close to on the team and it's exciting to be teammates again."

Fans can watch and listen to new episodes of Podcast P with Paul George every Monday on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.