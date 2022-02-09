NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to Feature Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow
This year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game lineup has been revealed, and it boasts some serious star power.
Musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow are both playing in this year's game, which pairs retired NBA and WNBA players with celebrities for a charity event. The 2022 showdown, which will take place Feb. 18, will also feature Tiffany Haddish and Quavo, who is marking his fifth Celebrity Game.
Other notable players include singers Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown, plus former Bachelor star Matt James. Athletes hitting the court this year include professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
The players will be divided into two teams: Team Walton — coached by Bill Walton — and Team Nique, coached by Dominique Williams.
Cassidy Hubbarth will be back as host of the All-Star Celebrity Game, which will be held this year at Cleveland's Wolstein Center. She'll be joined by ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, plus reporter Monica McNutt.
The All-Star Celebrity Game will begin with the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition. The event will raise money for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, with every shot made from behind the line earning a $4,000 donation from Ruffles and the NBA.
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game comes just two days before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will see players like LeBron James, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, and Devin Booker play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, also in Cleveland. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 20 and will air live at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and ESPN Radio.
The NBA recently announced that DJ Khaled would be headlining their State Farm All-Star Saturday Night performances while teasing that they would announce more musical guests in the near future.
The 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game premieres Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN. See the full rosters below.
Team Walton
- Jimmie Allen
- Brittney Elena
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Tiffany Haddish
- Dearica Hamby
- Nyjah Huston
- Matt James
- Quavo
- Ranveer Singh
- Anderson Varejao
Team Nique
- Anuel AA
- Mayor Justin Bibb
- Kane Brown
- Myles Garrett
- Booby Gibson
- Jack Harlow
- Crissa Jackson
- Anjali Ranadivé
- Gianmarco Tamberi
- Alex Toussaint