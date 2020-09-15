Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Kobe Bryant Edition of NBA 2K21 Sold Out Instantly Last Week — but It's Back in Stock

One thing that basketball fans look forward to each year is the newest edition of the NBA 2K gaming series. The titles are a collector’s must-have for both sports and video game lovers, and it was an undoubtedly bittersweet moment for fans when 2K Sports announced in July that it would feature the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash alongside daughter Gianna and seven others in January, on a special version of NBA 2K21.

The new 2K21 “Mamba Forever” edition was released last week, picturing an illustration of the Los Angeles Lakers icon wearing his number 24 and 8 jerseys. Unsurprisingly, the versions for the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, and Sony PlayStation sold out almost instantly upon release, but at last they’re now back in stock on Amazon.

Like past NBA 2K games, NBA 2K21 features all current NBA teams and players for gamers to construct their own simulated NBA league, and like 2K20, it features WNBA teams and players, too. There are also notable "classic teams" available to play, such as the 2016–2017 Golden State Warriors, 1970–1971 Milwaukee Bucks, and the lauded 2012–2013 Miami Heat lineup featuring LeBron James.

Microsoft and Sony are set to release their newest benchmark consoles — the Xbox Series X and S, and the PlayStation 5, respectively — later this year, so NBA 2K21 versions specifically for the new consoles are also available for pre-orders and will be released on December 31.

Bryant’s untimely death remains on the minds of many. Naomi Osaka, the recent Women’s Singles champion of the 2020 U.S. Open, paid tribute to the basketball legend with a post of herself holding her trophy while wearing a black number 8 Lakers jersey. “I wore this jersey every day after my matches. I truly think it gave me strength. Always 💛💜," captioned Osaka.

Fans who wish to remember the late basketball giant with NBA 2K21 can grab their copies of the Mamba Forever edition below. It's also available in its standard edition, featuring players like Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard on the cover. Shop the game starting at $60.

