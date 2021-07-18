4 Shot Outside Nationals Park During Game Against the Padres

The Washington Nationals' game against the San Diego Padres was postponed Saturday night after shots rang out at the bottom of the sixth inning

Four people were shot Saturday night outside of Nationals Park during a game against the San Diego Padres.

At the bottom of the sixth inning, gunshots could be heard both on the field and in the stands, however, the Washington Nationals confirmed the shots came from outside the third base gate at 9:37 p.m. local time.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, two victims were transported to a nearby hospital, while two more victims walked themselves to treatment.

Players and fans alike rushed to exit the park in the pandemonium, but police have confirmed there is no active threat to the Washington, D.C., community. During the commotion, the Nationals encouraged their fans to exit the ballpark safely.

The game has since been postponed and will resume Sunday afternoon. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will then take place shortly after.

The Nationals further explained the details of the postponement in a statement once the situation had de-escalated.

"Tonight's game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. The suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 PM ET and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game. Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow's games," the team wrote.

The Padres also acknowledged the shooting on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident outside Nationals Park," the team tweeted.