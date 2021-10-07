NWSL Teams Pause Games for Solidarity Circles Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

National Women's Soccer League teams in Wednesday's triple-header paused their matches to unite in support of their colleagues who came forward with accusations of sexual coercion in the league

The Thorns and The Dash huddle at midfield in the sixth minute for a moment of solidarity during a game between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on October 6, 2021 in Portland, Oregon

The Thorns and The Dash huddle at midfield in the sixth minute for a moment of solidarity during a game between Houston Dash and Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on October 6, 2021 in Portland, Oregon

National Women's Soccer League players briefly stopped their games Wednesday for a moment of silence on the field amid allegations of sexual misconduct in the league.

During the sixth minute of games between NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC, Portland Thorns FC and Houston Dash, the athletes paused play to link arms at center circle, standing for a full minute before the matches resumed, CNN reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As seen in footage shared by ESPN of the Gotham FC and Washington Spirit game, players came off the benches to join the protest, as the crowd cheered for a standing ovation. Some in the stands raised signs with messages like "Power to the players" and "No more silence."

The demonstrations during Wednesday's triple-header on Paramount+ and CBS Sports come after North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired last week. Riley was ousted from his position following a report in The Athletic, in which players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana "Mana" Shim came forward to accuse Riley of sexual coercion.

NWSL Credit: Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty

The Athletic's report included accounts from over a dozen women who had been coached by Riley in the past decade, some of whom accused him of inappropriate comments and behavior. The coach previously worked with the Philadelphia Independence of the Women's Professional Soccer and the NWSL's Portland Thorns. He was named the NWSL's coach of the year in both 2017 and 2018, per Today.

Paul Riley Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty

Riley, who has not been officially charged, denied the players' allegations, telling The Athletic that he "never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players."

Following Riley's firing, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned Friday, and later left her position on the U.S. Soccer board of directors Monday.

In a statement posted on the National Women's Soccer League Players Association website, the NWSL said they planned their Wednesday protests for the sixth minute of each game "in honor of the 6 years it took for Mana, Sinead, and all those who fought for too long to be heard."

Players stop the game for a huddle in the sixth minute during a game between Racing Louisville FC and North Carolina Courage at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on October 6, 2021 in Cary, North Carolina Credit: Andrew Mead/ISI Photos/Getty

"During that time, we ask you to stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what we have been asked to sit with for too long," they wrote. "We call on you to consider, in that minute, what is demanded of each of us to reclaim our league and our sport."

The organization added, "The reckoning has already begun. We will not be silent. We will be relentless in our pursuit of a league that deserves the players in it."