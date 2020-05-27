National Women's Soccer League to Resume Play in Utah with 2020 Challenge Cup

Fans will not be allowed at the tournament which begins on June 27

The National Women's Soccer League will return to the field with a 25-game tournament in Utah next month, marking the first American team sport to resume competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the league announced that players from all nine clubs will participate in the tournament, dubbed the NWSL Challenge Cup, at two Utah stadiums beginning on June 27, according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The nine teams will complete their entire season over a span of 30 days, played as an Olympic-style tournament with four games in the preliminary round, eight advancing to the quarterfinals, and a knockout competition at the end.

The first games will be played at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman and the semifinals and final at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, with the championship match scheduled for July 26.

“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird in the release.

“This exciting month-long tournament will showcase our league’s talented players and provide our fans the type of world-class entertainment they’ve come to expect from the NWSL," she added.

As the nation continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus, fans will not be allowed at any of the games. Instead, the opener and championship will be nationally broadcast on CBS and the additional matches will be live-streamed on the CBS All Access subscription platform.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

The NWSL's Medical Task Force has worked to develop a series of testing protocols for the teams to ensure everyone's safety during the competition.

According to the release, each player, official and essential staff member will be tested for coronavirus 48 hours before departing for Utah and upon arrival. Those at the tournament will also be subject to "consistent testing, temperature readings, and symptom review throughout their stay in Utah."

“Utah is home to strong health care systems and dedicated medical professionals — and public health and safety are always a top priority for our communities. Because of those factors, I believe our state will be a great location for the National Women’s Soccer League to host its competition in 2020,” Utah Governor Gary Herbert said. “I’m grateful to [Utah Royals FC owner] Dell Loy Hansen for his work to find a solution that we believe will benefit the league and our community as a whole.”

The tournament comes as the league's first competition since the 2019 NWSL championship game last October which saw the North Carolina Courage beat the Chicago Red Stars.

Specifics including game times, the tournament schedule, and further broadcast details will be announced in the coming days.