Nate Burleson on Tom Brady's Upcoming Commentator Role After Retirement: 'He Has the Golden Touch'

"Everything he touches turns to gold so I think he'll do really good," Nate Burleson told PEOPLE about Tom Brady's upcoming role as a NFL commentator for Fox Sports

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on March 5, 2023 04:47 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Nate Burleson attends Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Nate Burleson thinks Tom Brady has the "golden touch" when it comes to anything he does.

At the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards streaming live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, the former NFL player-turned-broadcaster shared his thoughts on how Brady will do as a NFL commentator.

"Tom, he has the golden touch. Everything he touches turns to gold so I think he'll do really good, and they're paying him a lot of money," Burleson, 41, told PEOPLE before the awards ceremony.

Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When asked how he feels about the seven-time Super Bowl champion retiring from the NFL, Burleson said, "It's about time! He's been kicking everybody's butt for a long time. Now, he can go home and relax and hang out with his family and let the other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes win some Super Bowls."

Burleson also shared with PEOPLE his prediction for who will the Super Bowl next year, saying "Patrick Mahomes again. I think he's going to dominate just like Tom Brady did."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won MVP at the 2023 Super Bowl in February after his team took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Carmen Mandato/Getty

Last month, the recently retired quarterback, 45, revealed in an interview with FS1's "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd that he'll be waiting until fall 2024 to start his new gig as a Fox Sports broadcaster — which he and the network confirmed last May.

"You're on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it's a daily fight," Brady said of his work and recent retirement.

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career," he continued. "For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, is something that's great for me."

As Brady explained, he's looking to "take some time to really learn" and "become great at what I want to do" before jumping into it.

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time and really become [good] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," Brady shared.

Cowherd also asked if there was even a "1% chance" that Brady could be talked into returning to the NFL again, to which the former Tampa Bay and New England QB said no.

"I loved my time in football, it was an absolutely incredible love in my life. It is hard to make decisions [about retiring] like that, but it is certainly the right time."

