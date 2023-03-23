Natalie Portman Calls Angel City Football Club an 'Extraordinary Adventure' in Teaser for HBO Docuseries

HBO's upcoming docuseries Angel City tells the inspirational story of Los Angeles's Angel City Football Club's first season in the National Women's Soccer League, and PEOPLE can exclusively share the first teaser.

The three-part series goes behind the scenes of the female-founded team and promises to pull back the curtain on Angel City Football Club's inaugural season in 2022.

Natalie Portman — one of the team's co-founders — serves as an executive producer on Angel City alongside Academy Award winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The series was directed by Arlene Nelson, whose previous projects include HBO's Naked States and Positively Naked.

"Sometimes you dream impossible dreams and then you kind of let them go away," Portman, 41, says in the teaser. "But then sometimes, someone you love and respect says that's a good idea, keep going," she continues.

The clip shows emotional and triumphant moments from behind the scenes and on the field as the team embarks on what Portman calls "one of the most extraordinary adventures" of her life.

Portman co-founded Angel City Football Club with Alexis Ohanian, Uzo Aduba, Julie Uhrman and Kara Nortman in 2021. A collection of more than a dozen former women's soccer players have invested, including Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach and Lauren Cheney Holiday.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional women's soccer team to Los Angeles," Portman said in a statement at the time. "Together, we aim to build not only a winning team on the field, but also to develop a passionately loyal fan base."

Portman was initially inspired to take a closer look at the NWSL after she was introduced to players by Becca Roux, the executive director for the USWNT Players Association.

"We started going to games, and we quickly became really passionate fans of the sport," the Oscar-winner told PEOPLE in 2020. "But we slowly started seeing that it wasn't getting the celebration it deserved."

Citing a study that found women's sports only receive four percent of sports media coverage, Portman said she believed there was an opportunity to transform how women's soccer is perceived in America — and she knew she wanted to play a part.

"We just started thinking about, what if there was a team in L.A.? We're the center of entertainment in this country for media," Portman said. "What can we do to change the way people are paying attention to this sport? Obviously, the players themselves have been incredible and have brought so much attention, but everything hasn't always followed their success and their popularity."

"We started building this group, and then Alexis came on as our lead investor," the Black Swan actress said of Ohanian, husband to tennis star Serena Williams. "Then we started gathering a group of incredible people, majority women, to be in our ownership group. Now we're going, and it's really, really exciting."

Angel City debuts on HBO in May and will be available to stream on HBO Max.