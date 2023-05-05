Natalie Portman Says Angel City FC is 'a Continuation of the Mission' of Time's Up Movement

In HBO's Angel City, Portman talks about exposing how often female athletes are failed by their industry and how she wants to change that

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on May 5, 2023 01:54 PM
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman. Photo: CraSH/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman never thought she'd be involved in professional sports. Now, she's changing the industry to benefit women.

In the upcoming HBO docuseries Angel City, the actor and Angel City FC co-founder, 41, admitted she had a lot to learn about professional sports, including what the term "expansion team" meant, when she started this "extraordinary adventure" of co-founding a women's soccer team.

But her experience as a leader in her own industry gave the Academy Award winner, who was a founding member of the Time's Up movement, a unique upper hand at changing the system of sports from the ground up.

"It was remarkable in Time's Up that we were gathered," Portman said Thursday night at the premiere of her three-part HBO docuseries Angel City, which chronicles the first year of the National Women's Soccer League team.

"I think it was the biggest life-changing thing that we would just gather on a regular basis and it was the first time women within our own industry gathered, but it was certainly the first time we gathered with other industries," she continued.

The HBO series digs deep to find the core problem in women's sports as an industry, which Portman and her partners discovered has similar methods of marginalizing women and taking advantage of their "greatness" to Hollywood.

Female athletes "haven't been given the value that they deserve," Portman said of their compensation as players and of the league's broadcast coverage and sponsorships. "It has not matched their actual value, which is astronomical," she explained.

Portman added, "I feel very grateful that we had the privilege to tell the story of these athletes because it's really their greatness that we're celebrating."

Although the Time's Up movement has "now kind of gone away, which is very upsetting," Portman feels like her impact on women's sports benefits women in all industries. "It's beautiful to have this as kind of a continuation of the mission," Portman said.

San Diego Wave FC v Angel City FC - 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup
Jenny Chuang/ISI Photos/Getty

Among Angel City's high-profile investors are Jennifer Garner, Abby Wambach, Alexis Ohanian, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, Mia Hamm, America Ferrera, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria, Lilly Singh, Sophia Bush, Rachel Zoe and Lindsey Vonn.

The female-founded and led team has already found ways to change a system that's always been in place in women's soccer.

As chronicled in the first episode of the series, the Angel City founders explored how they could use the team to "invest back into the community," Portman said, through advocating for a collective bargaining agreement for players and offering guaranteed full-season contracts to players instead of making cuts and trading with other teams.

Angel City debuts on HBO May 16 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

