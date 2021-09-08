Natalia Bryant stars on the cover of Teen Vogue's September 2021 issue, opening up about family and her future aspirations

Natalia Bryant Says She Loves Talking About Late Dad Kobe Bryant Even Though 'It's Bittersweet'

Natalia Bryant is continuing to keep her dad and sister's memories alive.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant signed with IMG Models back in February, and in a new cover story for Teen Vogue's September 2021 issue, Natalia opens up about charting a path forward and why she enjoys talking about her late father, even if it's an emotional subject.

"I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me," explained Natalia.

Vanessa and Kobe wed in April 2001 and went on to welcome four daughters together: Natalia, Bianka, 4½, Capri, 2, and Gianna, who died alongside her father at age 13 in a Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe was 41.

Natalia Bryant Teen Vogue Magazine Natalia Bryant | Credit: Raven Varona//Teen Vogue

"You do the best that you can. [For] my little sisters [we're] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would," Natalia said of how her family is doing after the tragedy.

Natalia also opened up about her personal life, saying she remains devoted to her family and career, which currently takes precedence over dating and relationships.

"We've always been very busy … I've always been close to my family," she said. "I don't want to remember high school as dating some guy that I'm most likely going to be hating next [year]. ... Everybody's had crushes. [But] No. No room for dating."

Vanessa, 39, spoke to PEOPLE in March about her grief following the loss of her husband and daughter.

Natalia Bryant Teen Vogue Magazine Natalia Bryant | Credit: Raven Varona//Teen Vogue

"I can't say that I'm strong every day," she said at the time. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."