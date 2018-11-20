Nastia Liukin Spends Time with Family After Ending Engagement: It's 'Been a Roller Coaster’ Year

Nastia Liukin is reflecting on a tumultuous year, and spending time with her family in the lead up to Thanksgiving.

The Olympic medalist, 29, revealed that she is in Germany with her parents just one week after news broke that she and fiancé Matt Lombardi split after a three-year engagement.

Sharing a selfie with her mom on social media, Liukin wrote, “While dad goes to work, we get to play!”

“This last year has been a roller coaster of emotions for us all,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be happier to be here with both of them, spending this week all together, making new memories together, and laughing until we cry together. family is forever.”

Earlier, Liukin posted a solo shot of herself in the country, writing “Good morning from Germany.”

She continued, “It’s freezing here and my face hurts too much to smile but I promise I’m happy.”

Lombardi, a former professional ice hockey player, first popped the question to Liukin in June 2015. A rep for the gymnast confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had “mutually and amicably ended their relationship,” noting the split happened over the summer.

The pair was originally set to wed in Newport, Rhode Island, on June 24, 2017. But just one month ahead of their celebratory day, Liukin announced that they had decided to postpone their wedding, adding that the choice was career-based and they were still “very in love.”

“My career has been so crazy, we both felt it was best to take a breather and focus on spending time with each other,” Liukin told PEOPLE, explaining that the decision was made months prior.