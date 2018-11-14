Nastia Liukin Shares Gymnastics Clip and Says She's 'Still (Kinda) Got It' After Split News

A breakup won’t stop Nastia Liukin.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist posted a video on Instagram of herself doing a front flip on a balance beam just hours after PEOPLE confirmed she had split from her fiancé of three years, Matt Lombardi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Liukin captioned the clip, “29 and still (kinda) got it.”

In the comments, fans were quick to tell her that she more than “kinda” has it. “That was perfect,” wrote one. “Amazing!!!! Like riding a bike…” added another.

Also on Tuesday, the 2008 Olympic all-around champion shared a selfie while dressed in new pajamas from Lunya. In the photo, Liukin stood in her bathroom and looked in the mirror to show off her maroon cropped camisole and short shorts.

Nastia Liukin Nastia Liukin/Instagram

According to Liukin’s rep, she and Lombardi, 36, a former pro hockey player, actually split over the summer, and it was both “mutual” and “amicable.” She hasn’t posted an Instagram with him since the beginning of June.

RELATED: Nastia Liukin Thrilled to Shut Down Her Skinny Shamers with American Ninja Warrior Success

The pair was originally set to wed in Newport, Rhode Island, on June 24, 2017, but just one month ahead of their big day, Liukin announced that they had decided to postpone their wedding, adding that the choice was career-based and they were still “very in love.”

Nastia Liukin and Matt Lombardi Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

“My career has been so crazy, we both felt it was best to take a breather and focus on spending time with each other,” Liukin told PEOPLE in 2017 of the decision. “We’re together, we’re engaged and we are postponing.”

RELATED: PHOTOS: Inside Nastia Liukin’s ‘Cozy and Warm’ Boston Bedroom

“I’m really obviously very excited to spend the rest of my life with him,” she added at the time. “We bought a house in December and started a new business together and we just kind of wanted to take a second and pause and breathe.”

Nastia Liukin Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Lombardi popped the question to Liukin in June 2015, and over the course of their relationship, they cofounded an “inspirational app for gymnasts” called Grander Sports.

RELATED VIDEO: Gymnast Nastia Liukin Was Called ‘Fat’ for Gaining Weight Post-Olympics and Now She’s ‘Too Thin’

The Russian-American first tipped off fans to the split with a cryptic Instagram post on Monday.

She posed in a black turtleneck, jeans, a Gucci belt, red shade of lipstick and matching nail polish, and captioned it: ” ‘I’m doin better than I ever was’…”