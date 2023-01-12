Nastia Liukin Addresses Her Abrupt 'Special Forces' Exit: 'I Felt My Integrity Was at Stake'

Liukin tells PEOPLE she left the show because she felt like she was letting "people's thoughts about myself dictate my worth"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 05:16 PM
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Nastia Liukin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Photo: Pete Dadds/FOX

Nastia Liukin says she woke up "feeling exhausted" on Thursday morning after last night's episode of Special Forces aired on FOX.

The 33-year-old Olympian tells PEOPLE, "It's good to have it behind [me]," now that viewers have seen her abrupt exit from the show. "It's felt like I've had to relive it, almost every day, thinking about it and anticipating it."

Liukin, 33, exited the show during Wednesday's episode after her castmate Gus Kenworthy suggested she had received special treatment during the challenge. Liukin says she believed her "integrity was at stake," which is something she "doesn't take lightly."

The former Team USA gymnast says that she "certainly" wishes she "could have stayed" to finish filming, but ultimately felt like she had to leave the show at the time.

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST: L-R: Gus Kenworthy and Nastia Liukin in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST
Pete Dadds/FOX

"For me in that moment, I feel like I let people's thoughts about myself dictate my worth, and dictate the internal progress and breakthroughs that I had made up until that point," she says.

Liukin admits she "at times, maybe forgot that" the intense FOX series is "not a competition show." Instead, she says Special Forces is about "our own personal journeys" to challenge their bodies and minds. "It was an experience I certainly will take with me forever."

Now that the experience is behind her, Liukin says, "Looking back, I realized that I did allow my own perception of myself to be impacted by situations that were happening around me."

Liukin shares there were "special moments" that audiences didn't get to see on the show. "Obviously, everything is on camera but it has to be condensed to an hour-long show," she explains.

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST: Nastia Liukin in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST
Pete Dadds/FOX

In particular, a conversation she had with former NFL player Danny Amendola during a car ride after she decided to exit meant a lot to her. "Just him telling me he was so proud and that whatever I decided to do, he supported me," was meaningful, she shares.

Former Spice Girl Mel B was also hugely supportive for Liukin during the experience, she says. "Mel really tried to convince me to stay."

After the episode aired, Liukin says her castmate Jamie Lynn Spears reached out to check on her.

SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST: L-R: Nastia Liukin, Mel B and Dwight Howard in SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST
Pete Dadds/FOX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Jamie Lynn sent me quite a lot of very encouraging and really, really sweet and uplifting messages," she says. Liukin says Spears, 31, is "an amazing and supportive friend" and she's grateful the show introduced her to so many "lifelong" friendships.

"The show definitely has formed these friendships and relationships that nothing else could have.," says Liukin.

Related Articles
Maria Sakkari and Konstantinos Mitsotakis
Who Is Maria Sakkari's Boyfriend? All About Konstantinos Mitsotakis
Dieunerst Collin 'Popeyes Meme' Kid Offered NIL Deal
'Popeyes Meme Kid' Dieunerst Collin, Now a College Football Player, Scores Deal with Popeyes
Odell Beckham Jr. #3 warms up during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
New Footage Shows Moment Odell Beckham Jr. Was Removed from Flight in November
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Among the Biggest Shareholders in FTX, Bankruptcy Docs Show
Peyton Hillis
Peyton Hillis Taken Off Ventilator and 'On the Road to Recovery' After Saving His Kids from Drowning
Olivia Pichardo from Brown University Makes History as First Female to Join Division I Baseball Team
Meet Olivia Pichardo, the First Woman in Division 1 Baseball: 'Inspiring Girls Is My Biggest Motivator'
Coll, Football: USC's Charles White (12) in action vs Oregon State, Los Angeles, CA 10/21/1978
Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White, Former NFL Star and USC Standout, Dead at 64
BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - January 10: Romeo Beckham is seen making his debut for Brentford B's team on January 10, 2023 in Brentford. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)
David Beckham Watches as Son Romeo Makes Debut for Premier League B Team: 'Proud of You'
hunter brown
21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'
Frankie Muniz entering race in Daytona NASCAR
Frankie Muniz Making His Return to the Racetrack in 2023: 'I Still Have Unfinished Business'
JJ Watt
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Tom Brady and Friends in Touching Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game
Wide receiver Charles Johnson #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to injured teammate Yancey Thigpen on the sideline during a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Three Rivers Stadium on December 29, 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'
Ryan Reynolds Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers, NHL Hockey game
Ryan Reynolds Gives New York Rangers Legend Henrik Lundqvist a Kiss on the Cheek
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 
Ex-Knicks forward Jared Jeffries wins car on ‘The Price Is Right’
NBA Veteran Jared Jeffries Wins Car on 'The Price Is Right' : 'Lifelong Dream'