Nashville Predators Prospect Luke Prokop Comes Out as Gay, Making NHL History: 'I Am Proud'

Luke Prokop, 19, came out as gay on Monday, becoming the first active player under NHL contract do so

Luke Prokop has made NHL history.

The Nashville Predators prospect, 19, came out on Monday, sharing publicly that he is gay — making him the first active player under NHL contract to do so.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I am no longer scared to hide who I am," he wrote in a statement shared on social media. "Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay."



"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out. From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams," he continued.



Prokop, who was selected by the Predators in the 2020 draft, noted that he hoped sharing his story "can help other people see that gay people are welcome in the hockey community, as we work to make sure that hockey truly is for everyone."

"I may be new to the community, but I am eager to learn about the strong and resilient people who came before me and paved the way so I could be more comfortable today," he added. "This is just the beginning of my journey and I am excited to see where it takes me, both in hockey and in life."

Prokop received a full show of support from the Predators as well as his teammates.

"The Nashville Predators organization is so proud of Luke for the courage he is is playing in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect," read a statement from president and CEO Sean Henry.

"We're obviously very proud of him for taking that step," team captain Roman Josi told NHL.com. "It's a big step for him, and we fully support him."

In an interview with ESPN, Prokop said that he decided to come out publicly in April.

"I was lying in bed one night, had just deleted a dating app for the fourth or fifth time, and I was extremely frustrated because I couldn't be my true authentic self," he said. "In that moment I said, 'Enough is enough. I'm accepting who I am. I want to live the way I want to, and I want to accept myself as a gay man.' "

Recalling a conversation he had with assistant general manager Brian Poile, the first person from the team he talked to, he said, "I remember getting off that phone call and tears just started coming from my eyes, I was so excited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.



Prokop's announcement came almost a month after Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.



"I just think that representation and visibility are so important," the Las Vegas Raiders player said in his own announcement video. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary."