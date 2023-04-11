NASCAR Suspends Driver Cody Ware Following Arrest on Assault and Strangulation Charges

Ware, 27, was released on a $3,000 bond Monday and faces an initial court date in May, according to reports

Published on April 11, 2023 11:25 AM
Cody Ware during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race media day, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla NASCAR Daytona 500 Media Day Auto Racing, Daytona Beach, United States - 15 Feb 2023
Cody Ware. Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

NASCAR announced Monday that it indefinitely suspended driver Cody Ware after he was arrested earlier in the day on assault charges.

PEOPLE confirmed the 27-year-old Cup Series driver was arrested in Mooresville, North Carolina on Monday and faces a misdemeanor charge for assaulting a female and a felony charge for assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office's online records.

The alleged incident took place last week at a home in Mooresville, the Associated Press reported. The outlet added that Ware was released on $3,000 bond following his arrest. Ware's initial court date is set for May 1, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

NASCAR Suspends Driver Cody Ware After Assault Charge
Cody Ware. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Ware's racing team, Rick Ware Racing, said in a statement Monday that it was aware of the incident and his subsequent suspension, adding, "we understand NASCAR's position on this matter and accept their decision."

"The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course," the team's statement said. The team is owned by Ware's father.

Ware sat out Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway "to focus on a personal matter," his team had said over the weekend, adding the family was asking "that their privacy be respected during this time."

Matt Crafton drove Ware's No. 51 car in his place at Bristol, but did not finish the race because of an engine failure.

Ware has been a NASCAR driver since 2017. The Greensboro, North Carolina native has never won a NASCAR race, and his best finish was a sixth-place spot at Daytona International Speedway last August, according to the racing league. In 90 career starts, Ware's average finish is about 28th place. He is currently ranked 31st in the Cup Series standings.

