Former NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer Accidentally Kills Woman in Fatal Crash: A 'Difficult Time'
Former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst Clint Bowyer was involved in a car accident that left a woman dead earlier this month.
According to a crash report sent to PEOPLE by the Lake Ozark Police Department, the accident occurred just before 9 p.m. on June 5 in Miller County, Missouri.
The department said Bowyer was traveling westbound on U.S. 54 toward Missouri 242 when he struck a woman on a ramp. She was later identified as 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons.
Bowyer called emergency services and helped them locate Simmons once they arrived. They were unable to revive her and Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the former racer showed "zero" signs of impairment and provided a breath sample that showed no evidence of alcohol. A representative for Bowyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Lake Ozark police found a "crystalline substance" they believe to be methamphetamine after searching Simmons' belongings, according to the report. A Miller County Sheriff visited the RV park where Simmons lived, and residents said they believe she was "under the influence of drugs."
Bowyer commented on the incident in a statement to FOX affiliate WDAF.
"Anyone that knows me, knows that my family is everything to me," Bowyer told the news station through his organization, Clint Bowyer Racing. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons."
"This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward," he added.
Over his career, Bowyer won 10 NASCAR Cup Series and was the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.
According to WDAF, the accident occurred on the same day Bowyer participated in a NASCAR Cup Series broadcast with FOX Sports.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy," FOX Sports said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families."