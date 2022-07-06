"I'm not sure what I would do without her," Wallace tells PEOPLE of his fiancée and longtime love Amanda Carter

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Admits He Might Cry at His Upcoming Wedding — 'and Won't Be Able to Stop'

In a NASCAR season that has had its shares of challenges for Bubba Wallace, there have been some bright spots. And according to the rising star, he finds most of those bright spots in the eyes of his fiancée Amanda Carter.

"I'm not sure what I would do without her," Wallace, 28, tells PEOPLE from outside their motorcoach parked in the infield of Nashville Superspeedway. "I really don't."

Recently, the two were able to put the first half of Wallace's rocky NASCAR season in the rear-view mirror for a few days, spending their much-anticipated week off from the grueling schedule at the wineries of California.

"Amanda was in charge of the itinerary," Wallace says of the trip to wine country that Carter shared much of on her socials. "The guys wanted to play some golf. So, we got a couple rounds of golf in while the girls went and did their own thing for a few days."

"There was a pool at the house that we were staying at, so we just chilled at the pool," explains Carter. "We visited three wineries in one day."

"That was the long drinking day," Wallace laughs.

Granted, the grueling NASCAR schedule can wear on anyone, but especially on a rising star such as Wallace who has certainly felt the pressure of being a part of 23XI Racing, founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin back in 2020.

"Our schedule is the most demanding of any sports league," says Wallace, who made history in October of 2021 when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series. "So, when you get to have a reset during an off week, you definitely don't take it for granted. You try to enjoy every bit of it."

And now, as they head towards the second half of the NASCAR season, Wallace and Carter — who have been together for six years — are also nailing down their wedding plans.

"The wedding is going to be on New Year's Eve, and we're excited about that," Wallace says. "We were able to go to one wedding on New Year's Eve and really enjoyed it."

"We liked New Year's Eve, because it wasn't as traditional," says Carter, adding that the wedding will take place close to home in Charlotte. "You could have more of a fun time. People can come celebrate us for a little bit, but then we can all celebrate together to bring the New Year in."

RELATED VIDEO: Bubba Wallace Says Dealing with Racism as a Young Race Car Driver Motivated 'Me to Do Better'

Carter is handling the majority of the wedding planning — mostly because Wallace trusts his longtime love with all the big decisions.

"We're very similar when it comes to the things that we want, especially when it comes to our wedding," says Wallace. "I'm good with whatever she's got. She's got good taste and everything."

"We collaborated on his suit design," adds Amanda, who plans to walk down the aisle with four bridesmaids. "We've got a guy that has been doing all of [Wallace's] suits for a few years now. So, we're looking forward to seeing how he knocks it out of the park."

Nevertheless, Carter admits she has been feeling a bit stressed as of late.

"We just hired a photographer, which I was starting to freak out a little bit about internally, just because we're only five months out and I still hadn't hired one," she laughs. "We have 'save the dates' and all that kind of stuff, but we haven't taken engagement photos. So, we're a little bit behind the eight ball on that."

"She's been handling it like a trooper, honestly," says Wallace. "She voices when she gets overwhelmed with it all, but it's very seldom."

So, will Wallace cry when Carter walks down the aisle?