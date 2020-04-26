NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Sets His Sights on Return to Racing Two Months After Fiery Crash

Image zoom Ryan Newman Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ryan Newman is ready to get back on the racing track.

On Sunday, the NASCAR driver announced his plans to return to the driver's seat and continue racing after surviving a terrifying crash at the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so excited and thankful all at the same time. I'm excited to be healthy and at some point get back in the race car when the world starts turning again," Newman, 42, said on FOX: NASCAR.

"[I'm] thankful for all the people and support that I've got," he added. "Friends, family, fans, you name it, that prayed for me and have given me a multitude of miracles that have given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point."

RELATED: NASCAR's Ryan Newman Says He'll Definitely Get Back in the Car After Catastrophic Daytona Crash

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1254456889204715527&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcnews.com%2Fnews%2Fsports%2Fnascar-driver-ryan-newman-return-racing-following-fiery-crash-n1192971

Newman then said that his "absolute plan" is to return to racing once NASCAR resumes, which could be as early as May 17, according to FOX: NASCAR host Mike Joy.

"I'm healthy. I've been blessed with another layer, this situation, giving me more time to heal," Newman said of the pandemic and the pause it has placed on sporting events around the world. "[I'm] looking forward to being back in the seat."

Just last month, Newman sat down with Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin for his first interview since his Feb. 17 crash, and assured fans he had no intention of walking away from the sport anytime soon.

“I love it. Really, I love it,” Newman said. “It’s been a little bit painful to be out of the race car and to not be doing what I’ve done for so many years. I started racing when I was 4, 4½ years old. It’s just who I am.”

RELATED: Ryan Newman Reveals That He Has a Head Injury but No Internal Damage from Daytona 500 Crash

Image zoom The Today Show/Twitter

At the time, Newman wasn't sure when he would be able to return but said it would be "as soon as I possibly can.”

Newman was hospitalized after competitor Corey LaJoie crashed into his car at 190 mph during the final lap of the Daytona 500. The wreck left Newman with a “bruised brain” head injury, but he miraculously avoided any internal organ damage or broken bones despite being knocked unconscious.

“It’s still humbling to watch it and know that I’m sitting here without a headache, which is amazing,” Newman said on Today as footage of the crash played. “[It’s] just a miracle on so many levels, and thankful for so many people for prayers and all the things that went into me being safer in that situation.”

RELATED VIDEO: NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking to Family After Terrifying Crash

“I was knocked out, there’s a point of it where I don’t remember a part of the race,” he said. “Realistically, I just feel so lucky. On so many levels, I feel so lucky. You look at the crash and you think, ‘That’s spectacular in a bad way.’ But you look at the car afterwards, you think about what happened right for me to be sitting here.”

Newman continued, “It’s emotional, no doubt. And I think about the fact that I was that close but really, in the end, I’m humbled by the opportunity and experience to continue my life. To be blessed by so many people’s prayers. To be sitting here and hopefully make something of it. To enjoy life with my daughters.”

The NASCAR driver shares two daughters — Ashlyn Olivia, 7½, and Brooklyn Sage, 9 — with estranged wife Krissie. The couple announced they were separating after 15 years of marriage just four days before the crash.