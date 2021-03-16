"You're not only helping yourself — you're helping your neighbors also," said Richard Petty of getting the vaccine

NASCAR Legend Richard Petty Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine — and Encourages Others to Do the Same

Richard Petty just got vaccinated against COVID-19 — not only for his own health but for the well-being of those around him, the iconic race car driver said this week.

The 83-year-old NASCAR legend revealed in a video shared by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Twitter Tuesday that he has gotten vaccinated against the virus, explaining of his decision, "I talked to my doctor and he said he would highly recommend that I go ahead and get a shot."

"It [not] only helps me, it helps my family around me and all the people I associate with. So you're not only helping yourself — you're helping your neighbors also," continued Petty, nicknamed "The King," as clips of him getting the vaccine played.

"I might've been a little bit hesitant to begin with, but after looking at all the statistics, I don't see anything after you take the shot. Everybody seems to get along with it pretty good," he added.

Petty concluded by imploring others: "If you have a spot, take your shot."

Image zoom Richard Petty | Credit: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Image zoom Richard Petty | Credit: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Many celebrities over the age of 65 have spoken out about their decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including Dolly Parton, Martha Stewart and former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Yo-Yo Ma even went one step further in supporting those getting the vaccine this past weekend, taking advantage of his 15-minute required post-shot waiting period to put on a performance for others doing the same.

Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts shared several photos and video clips on social media that showed a masked-up Ma, 65, playing the cello on Saturday for his gathered fellow vaccine recipients, who all cheered and clapped loudly in appreciation as he finished the performance.

"Today at the #MyBCC vaccination clinic, the folks waiting for 15 minutes in observation were graced with the musical talents of the one and only Yo-Yo Ma. 😍," read the post on the school's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

As of Tuesday, about 15 percent of Americans age 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control, and over one-quarter of the same population has received at least one dose.

More than 110,000,000 doses have been administered in the U.S. as of Tuesday, with 72,135,616 Americans having received at least one dose.