NASCAR Pit Crew Member Struck During Pile-Up at Brickyard 400

Zach Price, a member of driver Ryan Blaney's pit crew, was working on the side of Blaney's car when he got pinned between his car and that of driver Brennan Poole

A wreck on the pit road brought Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race to a stop with just 15 of the 161 laps complete, bumping several teams from the race and injuring Zach Price, a member of driver Ryan Blaney's pit crew.

Price was working on the side of Blaney's car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he got pinned between the vehicle and that of driver Brennan Poole, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Though it is unclear what sparked the accident, two cars ended up sideways while Blaney was already in his pit box. Poole has swerved left trying to miss the pile up, the Star said.

Price, however, was able to walk away from the chaos and was quickly tended to by the AMR safety team, where he gave a smile and thumbs-up for TV cameras as he was loaded into an ambulance, NASCAR said. He was then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to Blaney's Team Penske, Price "was treated and released from Methodist Hospital. He will travel back to North Carolina with the team for further evaluation," NASCAR reported.

After the race, Blaney provided his thoughts on Twitter about Price and the incident, sharing: "Glad Zach Price is feeling alright. Thats [sic] a scary scene for sure, even worse when I saw the replay. Them guys are warriors. All of them."

The pile up was red-flagged for over 11 minutes as the damage was assessed and then cleaned up. The race had already been delayed due to lightning in the vicinity of the track, NASCAR said.

The cars of drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Corey LaJoie, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Preece and Justin Allgaier were also among those involved in the incident, the Star said.

Allgaier had replaced Jimmie Johnson in the race after the latter tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

Johnson, 44, confirmed his diagnosis in a statement released by his team, Hendrick Motorsports.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” he said in the statement. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

While Johnson is asymptomatic, he was tested for coronavirus upon learning that his wife Chandra was diagnosed with COVID-19 after experiencing allergy-like symptoms, according to his team.