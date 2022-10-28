Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married!

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina.

More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede Plantation, which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River.

"I grew up on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very special to me," Goodfleisch tells PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to get married on the water."

Gideon Photo

Goodfleisch, 27, wore a long-sleeved dress from Berta Bridal for her walk down their mirrored aisle, which was surrounded by flowers. Stenhouse Jr., 35, donned a suit from The Black Tux, along with a bowtie and pocket square by Brackish. Both the bride and groom chose Christian Louboutin shoes to complete their wedding looks.

Following a 'modern glam' theme courtesy of Haley Kelly Events and Loluma Events, the ceremony, captured by Michael O Films and Gideon Photo, was held outside amongst a series of magnolia trees.

Gideon Photo

Stenhouse Jr. was joined by his best man and father Rick Stenhouse Sr., and six groomsmen, one of which was fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson.

"We enjoy a lot of the same things," says Stenhouse Jr. of his new wife. "We love dirt racing, we love good country music, and we love playing golf together."

Larson wasn't the only member of the NASCAR contingent at the ceremony. Fellow drivers included Denny Hamlin, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider, and Zane Smith. After reciting their self-written vows to one another, the beaming couple were officially announced as husband and wife by Motor Racing Outreach pastor Nick Terry.

Gideon Photo

Following a cocktail hour provided by Spike Bar Service, Stenhouse Jr. and Goodfleisch joined their guests under a tent lit by a series of ornate chandeliers for the reception, which had a black and white color scheme.

"Having it feel timeless was our goal," explains Goodfleisch, who got engaged to the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion while on a hike to Cathedral Rock in Sedona, California back in November 2021.

Once the ceremony was through, Stenhouse Jr. and Goodfleisch were whisked away in a horse-drawn carriage.

Guests dined on a variety of foods provided by Cru Catering, including macaroni and cheese, however, the couple admitted that dessert — a skillet with a warm cookie and ice cream on top along with a wedding cake — is what they were truly looking forward to.

Music also served as an important piece to the day, as both Stenhouse Jr. and Goodfleisch consider themselves avid music lovers.

"I grew up singing and I was in band in college," explains Goodfleisch, who changed into a Sherri Hill party dress for the reception. "[Ricky] loves music too, which I think was also really cool when we started dating that we both loved that."

Gideon Photo

The couple chose to play the recorded version of "Take my Life" by country music singer Austin Burke for their first dance.

Goodfleisch also delivered the ultimate present to her father in the form of the Abby Anderson song "Daddy," which she performed and recorded a custom version of with the help of well-known Nashville producer Jon Randall. "There was not a dry eye in the house after the daddy/daughter dance," says Goodfleisch, whose new husband races the No. 47 Kroger Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series for JTG Daugherty Racing.

After leaving in their own getaway car, the couple is now prepping for a honeymoon once the NASCAR season concludes at Phoenix Raceway this November. No matter where the road takes them, the couple says they have their faith to lean back on.

"Our lives are ever changing, but we just know that we have the one constant and that is our faith and our belief in God," concludes Stenhouse Jr. "That's what we stick to because we have a lot of bad days at the track. The good days are few and far between. It's hard to win races and it's hard to have good runs these days with the competitiveness. So, it's our faith that we try to stick to."