NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Says He Was Detained at Mexican Airport After Gun Found in His Luggage

"I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag," Kyle Busch said as he shared that he was detained after a handgun was found in his bag at an airport in Mexico

By
Published on February 6, 2023 09:59 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 24: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch poses for a photo during the NASCAR 2017 Media Tour at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Kyle Busch has spoken out after he was detained in Mexico when authorities found a handgun in his bag at an airport last month.

The NASCAR driver shared via Twitter on Monday that he and his wife Samantha had holidayed in Mexico when he was stopped as they tried to head back to the United States.

"When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport," he wrote. "I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag."

He said after authorities found the handgun, he was "detained while the situation was resolved."

He said he didn't know all of the rules in Mexico and didn't mean to bring the handgun into the country.

"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina," he continued.

He concluded, "I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."

The Mexico Prosecutor General's Office addressed the incident in a press release on Friday, Feb. 3, stating that a man named Kyle Thomas "B" was arrested on Jan. 27 - Busch's middle name is Thomas - at Cancun airport.

He was arrested for "the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces."

It added, "The detainee, who is originally from the State of Nevada, intended to travel to the United States of America, but when passing his luggage through the RX of the platform, a caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside."

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release

Per the Mexican authority, he was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison and fined more than 20,000 pesos (equivalent to nearly $1,100).

Busch did not address the prison sentence and it is not clear how he will serve that aspect of his punishment.

A rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Busch's announcement comes a day after he placed third at in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, per Fox News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He recently joined Richard Childress Racing at the end of the 2022 season. He previously raced for Joe Gibbs Racing, the outlet added.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving Is Officially Heading to the Dallas Mavericks After Requesting a Trade from the Nets
kyrie irving, lebron james
LeBron James Says He's 'Definitely Disappointed' the Lakers Didn't Trade for Kyrie Irving
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Waiting Until 2024 to Start Fox Sports Broadcasting Gig — but Emphasizes He's Done Playing
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Ecstatic' About NBA Trade Sending Him to the Dallas Mavericks
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Is Hoping for a Second Super Bowl Win for His Eagles 'During My Time on This Earth'
tom brady underwear
Tom Brady Poses in Just His Underwear to Complete a Bet: 'Did I Do It Right?'
Danny McBride attends the Universal Pictures' 'Halloween' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Danny McBride Says His House is Divided for Super Bowl: 'I Might Just Be Managing the Peace'
Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute to His Mom a Month After Her Death In a Moving Post
Tristan Thompson Pays Loving Tribute to His Mom a Month After Her Death: 'My Guardian Angel'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. attends ‘The 7th Annual Imagine Ball’ presented by Imagine LA at The Peppermint Club on October 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Imagine LA ); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kyrie Irving attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
Magic Johnson Would 'Love to See' Kyrie Irving in L.A. Lakers 'Purple and Gold'
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Menacing Charge Against Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon Dismissed
Trevor Lawrence Talks Tom Brady
Trevor Lawrence Recalls Tom Brady's 'Cool' Instagram Shoutout After First Retirement: 'The Future Is Bright'
peyton manning
Peyton Manning Reveals Unique Super Bowl Advice He Texted to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 'Keep Your Routine'
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'