NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Loses Virtual Pro Race After 7-Year-Old Daughter Turns Off TV Screen

Like other NASCAR drivers in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, Denny Hamlin is competing in official racing simulations while stuck at home. But being indoors and away from the track still has its risks, as he found out last weekend.

The 39-year-old Daytona 500 champion was participating in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday when, suddenly, his TV screen went black, a video posted to his Twitter account showed. Just moments before, his 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, had been standing by his side with the remote for the TV in her hand.

"Uh-oh," Taylor is heard saying in the video.

Before Sunday, Hamlin had won one race and placed in the top 10 in two others, according to Yahoo Sports. But after the mishap, Hamlin came in dead last in the 39 car race.

"I'm mad. I'm p----d off," Hamlin said at the beginning of the video while holding a bottle of Coca-Cola, one of his sponsors. "But they're just kids."

"We have live footage of my daughter coming in with a remote, a Samsung remote, hits the power button, and cuts my monitor off while I'm racing," he continued. "That was unfortunate!"

"My daughter came in with a remote and essentially ended our day folks. Something you don't hear every day," said Hamlin. "You got to be kidding me!"

As Yahoo Sports notes, another accident involving Hamlin's daughter was narrowly avoided last month.

In a different video, Taylor is seen bringing her father a bottle of Coke midway through an iRacing event. But as soon as he begins to twists the cap, the soda bubbles and leaks onto his hands.

Luckily, in that instance, Hamlin recovered and won the event.

This is not the first time an at-home blunder has brought a popular virtual race to a quick end.

Earlier this month, Ironman champion Mirinda Carfrae was competing against three others in the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women's race when her husband tripped over a cord and disconnected her from the event.

"He decided to bring my trophies in here as motivation and when he walked around the back he kicked out the plug," Carfrae told the Brisbane Times while smiling. "What an idiot."