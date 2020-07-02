NASCAR Driver Corey LaJoie to Drive Car with 'Trump 2020' Painted on the Hood, Sides

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will debut a "Trump 2020" design painted across the hood of his No. 32 Cup Series car on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The move comes after LaJoie's team, Go Fas Racing, announced a partnership with Patriots of America PAC, a pro-Donald Trump political action committee that is supporting the president's reelection bid.

"I am honored to be part of the President's re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!" Go Fas Racing owner Archie St. Hilaire said in a statement.

"Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November," Jeff Whaley, a spokesperson for Patriots of America PAC, added. "We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls."

LaJoie has previously raced with a "Trump 2020" emblem on his vehicle, though it was smaller and toward the rear of his car, USA Today reported.

"With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," said LaJoie. "I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November."

Driver Bubba Wallace — the first full-time Black driver to race in the Cup Series in nearly 50 years — also recently made a statement with his car detail in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 26-year-old drove a race car decked out in a Black Lives Matter paint scheme that read "Compassion, Love, Understanding." He also wore a black t-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe"— in reference to the recent killing of George Floyd — raising awareness for the movement and the fight for racial equality.

That same day, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its events and properties.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump called the words "Black Lives Matter" a "symbol of hate" after hearing Mayor Bill De Blasio's plan to paint the words on New York City's Fifth Avenue.

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street," the president tweeted.

