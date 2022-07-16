"The victim succumbed to his injury" after being transported to a local trauma center, Westminster authorities confirmed

Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dies After Being Stabbed at a Gas Station in L.A.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 9: Bobby East, driver of the #21 Ford during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series media day at Daytona International Speedway on February 9, 2006 in Daytona, Florida. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East had died after he was stabbed while refueling his vehicle at a gas station in the L.A. County area, officials have said. He was 37.

On Wednesday, officers from Westminster Police Department responded to a report of an attack at a local 76 gas station around 5:51 p.m. Upon arrival, East was "found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area," according to a press release.

While waiting for the paramedics to arrive, the officers attempted life-saving measures. However, after being transported to a local trauma center "the victim succumbed to his injury," officials shared.

Authorities did not reveal the victim's identity, but the United States Auto Club confirmed East was the slain individual, per The Washington Post.

Westminster Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

SPARTA, KY - JULY 7: Bobby East, driver of the #21 State Fair Corn Dogs/Edy's Dibs Ford, talks with former series driver Robert Pressley during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Built Ford Tough 225 practice on July 7, 2006 at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images for NASCAR) Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty for NASCAR

Police are looking for the suspect who escaped the scene before their arrival. Police named Trent William Millsap, 27, as a suspect. He was found to have an outstanding parole warrant and is "considered armed and dangerous," officials said.

"Millsap is a transient and known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim motel," police added in a statement.

On Friday, Westminster Police Department shared via another press release that they received a tip about "a wanted homicide suspect" who was in an apartment on Lincoln Avenue in the City of Anaheim.

Authorities said an officer-involved shooting occurred when the West County SWAT team served the suspect a warrant at the location. No officers were injured during the process, but Millsap's status remains unclear.

