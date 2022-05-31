USA's new series Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane premieres on Thursday, June 23rd

NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon's Life on and Off the Track Profiled in Reality Series — Watch Trailer

Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon is giving fans an inside look at his high-octane life in a new unscripted series — and PEOPLE has the first look.

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane from USA Network, premiering later this month, will profile Austin, 32, and his wife Whitney, young son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan.

The half-hour series promises "high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home," as cameras follow the Dillon family and friends throughout their daily lives.

In the exclusive trailer, Austin says, "Racing and this lifestyle, it's a lot of fun, but it's a lot more fun when you have family and friends."

In the show's first season, Austin — who is the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress — will make a push for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship with the help of his pal and lead tire carrier, Paul.

"When things get crazy, we kind of have each other to lean on," he later adds.

Meanwhile, wives Mariel and Whitney are former NFL cheerleaders turned best friends. "We're not blood, but we're still family," says Whitney.

The debut season shows their daily lives as they navigate pregnancy and toddlers, and their husband's day-to-day adventures.

AUSTIN DILLON’S LIFE IN THE FAST LANE -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariel Swan, Paul Swan, Austin Dillon, Whitney Dillon The cast of Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane | Credit: Andrew Eccles/USA Network

