Nascar's Chase Elliott Gives Kyle Busch the Middle Finger at Toyota 500

The two NASCAR drivers had a run-in on the track, leaving Chase Elliott out of the race with less than 30 laps to go

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott was knocked out of the race while cruising in second place on Wednesday night in the Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

With less than 30 laps to go and a chance of claiming the first place spot, Elliott was sent into a tailspin by Kyle Busch when the driver turned into Elliott’s left rear quarter panel, USA Today reported. The contact sent Elliott into the pit wall and he had to end his race.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 24-year-old race car driver was visibly upset after the incident and gave Busch, 35, the middle finger when he passed him on the track afterward. Per Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, NASCAR won't fine Elliott for the gesture.

"NASCAR says Chase Elliott will not be fined for the gesture nor for not going straight to the ambulance. #nascar," Pockrass tweeted Wednesday night.

Busch apologized for the accident after the race, telling reporters he had "misjudged the gap" between the two cars.

"I know I made a mistake and just misjudged the gap," he told Fox Sports. "When we were racing… I knew he was there and I knew I needed to get in line as quick as I could and in doing so I watched him and his momentum that was going by me and tried to look up in the mirror to see where [Kevin] Harvick was to get in and just misjudged it."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1263302971338690561&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fftw.usatoday.com%2F2020%2F05%2Fnascar-chase-elliott-gives-middle-finger-to-kyle-busch-after-being-taken-out

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I made a mistake and clipped the 9 there, spun him into the wall. I hate it for him and his guys," he added. "I mean I've got too many friends over there on that team to do anything like that on purpose. I've raced Chase since he was a kid and never had any issues with him whatsoever, so it's just a bad mistake on my part and I’ll just have to deal with it later on."

According to Busch, he had spoken to Elliott's team after the accident and admitted that "they're upset, they're mad."

"I'm not just gonna fix it and we’re gonna go have ice cream tomorrow," Busch said. "So obviously they’re gonna have to dwell on it and there are repercussions of it that I’m sure I'm gonna have later on down the road. "

Busch also addressed his mistake on Twitter, writing, "I have too much respect for Chase and Alan to do that maliciously."

Denny Hamlin ultimately took home the win at the Toyota 500 after rain began to fall and NASCAR decided to call the race.

Earlier this month, NASCAR became the first major U.S. sport to restart its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now fans will not be able to attend the races.

“We realize up front it’s a huge responsibility for us as a sport,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president, said in a statement. “We’re certainly going to learn as we go, but the process we put in place, I think gives the industry the confidence that we can be first.”