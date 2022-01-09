"My body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took," the tennis star said

Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Australian Semi-Final Due to Abdominal Injury: 'I'll See You Soon'

Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Naomi Osaka pulled out of her semifinal matchup at the Melbourne Summer Set due to an abdominal injury.

On Friday evening, the 24-year-old tennis star announced in a tweet that she would be removing herself from the tournament, which serves as a warm-up to the Australian Open.

"Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. Thank you for all the love this past week," Osaka wrote. "I'll try to rest up and I'll see you soon!"

Osaka was scheduled to go up against Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday before her withdrawal. She had previously beat Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinal on Friday.

In another statement, shared online by the Australian Open, Osaka reiterated that she would be taking a pause.

"I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately, I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open," she said.

Osaka recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she is ready to win another Australian Open title (Osaka previously won the Australian Open in both 2019 and 2021).

Noting that she used the offseason to prepare for the upcoming tournament, Osaka said she was feeling good about her chances.

"I've had a really productive offseason training, so I'm looking forward to seeing where my level is at in Australia," Osaka said. "I love the people and the culture in Australia, so it's a really fun time of year."

Osaka also explained how lucky she feels that she gets to continue playing tennis even as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause disruptions around the world.

"It's been such a difficult time for so many people," Osaka told PEOPLE. "I'm grateful to have been kept busy and able to work. Not everyone has been so fortunate."