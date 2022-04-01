Naomi Osaka last played in a women's tennis final at the Australian Open in 2021

Naomi Osaka Will Play Iga Swiatek in Miami Open Women's Final, Her First Title Match of 2022

Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on after her match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany during day five of the Melbourne Summer Set at Melbourne Park on January 07, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

Naomi Osaka is back in a women's tennis final for the first time in over a year.

The 24-year-old defeated Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Miami Open women's singles semifinal this week, securing the chance to fight for the title on Saturday in Florida.

She'll play Poland's Iga Swiatek, who is fresh off a win at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Osaka told reporters after the semifinal that she focused on playing "one point at a time," explaining, "I feel like if I was negative for a split second, I would have lost the match today," according to CNN.

To secure her spot in the final, Swiatek, 20, defeated Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5.

Osaka last competed in a women's tennis final in 2021, at the Australian Open. She was ultimately victorious in that match, winning her fourth Grand Slam singles title over Jennifer Brady.

She later withdrew from the 2021 French Open, citing anxiety and depression. She also withdrew from Wimbledon last year to take "personal time" before competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she fell in the third round.

After competing in Indian Wells last month, Osaka told reporters that she has started seeing a therapist — prompted by being heckled during that tournament.

Osaka told reporters during a Miami Open press conference that she looked for a therapist at the suggestion of her sister and coach after a spectator shouted "Naomi, you suck," during her match against Veronika Kudermetova in California.

"Honestly because my sister kind of, like, seemed very concerned for me," she said of deciding to seek out therapy. "Like I feel like I've been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalize things, and I also want to do everything by myself."

She added, "The mind is such a big thing. If you can, like, get a professional to help you out .5 percent, that alone is worth it."