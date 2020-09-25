"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," Osaka said in a previous statement, citing a sore hamstring

Naomi Osaka Wears Yellow Bikini in 'Sunny' Snap Taken by Boyfriend as She Sits Out of French Open

Naomi Osaka is soaking up the sun after her big U.S. Open win!

The tennis star, who recently won her third Grand Slam title at the tournament held in Queens, New York, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Thursday wearing a yellow bikini poolside with a glass of full of grapes nearby.

"it’s always sunny in..." she captioned the shot, which has her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, tagged in it.

Her photo lounging by the pool comes amid the start of the women's single tournament of the French Open on Thursday and a week after she announced that she wouldn't be competing in this year's tournament held in Paris.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," Osaka, 22, said in a statement shared to Twitter on September 17.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay," she added. "These two tournaments came too close together for me this time. I wish the organizers and players all the best."

While competing in this year's U.S. Open, Osaka drew strength from the legacy of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Celebrating her victory over Victoria Azarenka to win the 2020 U.S. Open Women's Singles final on September 11, the tennis star shared a photo of herself holding her trophy while wearing Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

"I wore this jersey every day after my matches. I truly think it gave me strength. Always 💛💜," she captioned the post.

After her match, Osaka told reporters it meant a lot to know that Bryant believed in her. "I just want to be the type of person that he thought I was going to be. He thought I was going to be great, so hopefully, I will be great in the future," she said.

Last month, Osaka opened up to WSJ. Magazine about her strong bond with the basketball legend before his death on Jan. 26 in a tragic helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Osaka — who met Bryant in June 2019 — recalled how he became her mentor in the sports world.

“There would be some really tough losses,” she said. “I didn’t even know he was paying attention, but he would text me positive things and tell me to learn from it. For me, it was definitely helpful.”

In addition to wearing Bryant's jersey, Osaka made headlines since the start of the 2020 U.S. Open for wearing face masks with the names of victims of racial injustice to her matches, including Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, George Floyd and Philando Castile.

Though she struggled in the first set of the U.S. Open final against Azarenka, 31, winning 6-1, the Japanese tennis star took the second set 6-3. In the end, Osaka won the third set 6-3.

Osaka shared a series of photos after her win, captioning them "this is crazy." She later added another tweet thanking her ancestors.

"I would like to thank my ancestors because every time I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose," she said.