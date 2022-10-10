Naomi Osaka is taking in the sights in Paris.

The tennis player posted several photos on Instagram of her visit to the famed art museum, the Louvre, on Monday.

"@ the Louvre because I am a work of art 🖼," Osaka, 24, wrote alongside several photos of her posing outside the famous glass pyramid. She sported a white long-sleeve shirt, denim skirt and black and red Air Jordan 1s.

She also shared a photo of the Paris skyline with the Eiffel Tower in the glow of the sun.

In her stories, Osaka also posted a photo of the famed Greek sculpture, The Winged Victory of Samothrace, with "Beyoncé?!" written on the image.

The Winged Victory. naomi osaka/Instagram

In an interview with PEOPLE in April to promote her Play Academy, a program that aims to help other young girls find empowerment through sport, Osaka spoke about how she's grown as a person and athlete throughout 2021 and early 2022.

"For me, the biggest lesson I've learned is to try to be present in each moment," Osaka told PEOPLE. "It's easy to lose sight of how far you've come, but I've been prioritizing trying to live in the moment and enjoy the journey."

Osaka has recently been outspoken about the importance of prioritizing mental health, having previously withdrawn from the 2021 French Open because of anxiety and depression. She later withdrew from Wimbledon last year to take "personal time" before competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she fell in the third round.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Osaka Says She's Having 'a Blast' on Tennis Court for 'First Time in a While'

"I think being honest about how I feel can help other people feel less alone," Osaka said of her decision to go public with her struggles and speaking out about seeking therapy this year. "Therapy is something that everyone can benefit from, regardless of if they are 'struggling' or not."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Continued Osaka, "Seeing a therapist has been helping me to cope with anxiety. I don't have all the answers, but I hope that my transparency can help someone else who may be feeling similarly."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.